Krystal, Sonam, Shriya Are Rocking This Latest Trend

Bollywood's leading ladies are setting a dazzling trend, showcasing how oversized and dramatic earrings can transform any outfit into a show-stopping fashion statement.

Key Points Nora Fatehi showcases chandelier earrings with a trench coat, while Krystal D'Souza opts for long, tasseled earrings for an Indo-fusion look.

Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh's jhumkas and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's bespoke cuff earrings highlight traditional and festive styles.

Athiya Shetty uses chunky, colourful danglers to break the monotony of her outfit, and Dimple Kapadia proves that veteran actresses are also rocking the trend.

Loud, bold and dripping in drama, our Bollywood ladies are making a strong case for the latest trend: Oversized, dramatic earrings.

Want to join the bandwagon? Sit back, take notes from Namrata Thakker's compilation of the trendiest new fashion.

Celebrity Inspirations for Statement Earrings

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Nora Fatehi believes bigger the better and judging by how effortlessly she's rocking those chandelier earrings with her trench coat, we more.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

Chic, decadent and unapologetically bold, Krystle D'Souza's Indo-fusion look says it all, especially those long, tasseled earrings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juliet Rose/Instagram

Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh looks radiant in red but it's her jhumkas that steal the show. The Mogra Bageecha Shoulder Dusters are perfect for weddings and festive occasions, priced at Rs 7,500.

Traditional Meets Contemporary

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manav Golecha/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wears bespoke cuff earrings rooted in tradition and heritage, perfectly complimenting her desi look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy The Jewellery Diaries/Instagram

Athiya Shetty breaks the monotony of her gold Masaba Gupta look with these chunky, colourful danglers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

From the earrings to the neckpiece and the big bold bracelet, Dimple Kapadia turns heads even today.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parul Gulati/Instagram

Parul Gulati rocks the trend by donning large, square-shaped gold earrings with her striking Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla ensemble.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya Saran looks drop-dead gorgeous in her red and gold sari, and finishes the look with statement Chandbali drop earrings.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff