Kriti's Night Out With Aamir

Aamir Khan invited past co-stars and colleagues for a special screening of his new release, Sitaare Zameen Par, in Mumbai.

Kriti Kharbanda loves her blues.

Tamannaah Bhatia.

Aamir and Juhi Chawla worked together in their first blockbuster, Mansoor Khan's Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, and they went on to make many more films.

Tisca Chopra worked with Aamir in Taare Zameen Par.

Sakshi Tanwar played Aamir's wife in Dangal.

It was thanks to the chartbuster Pehla Nasha in Jo Jeeta Woh Sikandar that Farah Khan's talent was recognised. The song was originally supposed to be choregraphed by Saroj Khan. But Saroj could not make it to the shoot in Ooty, and Farah got to choreograph her first song.

Mona Singh worked with Aamir in 3 Idiots and Laal Singh Chaddha.

Aamir was among those who supported Rhea Chakraborty's return to showbiz by appearing on her chat show and making headline-grabbing statements.

Laapataa Ladies actor Nitanshi Goel.

Elli AvrRam.

Shweta Tripathi.

