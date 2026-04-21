Kritika Kamra: 'Love Scenes Are Like Action Or Dance'

'Sometimes it can get a little difficult to assert yourself, whether it's an opinion or your presence. It gets really exhausting.'

'They're still not able to accept that an intelligent woman can also really love wearing red lipstick!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra

Key Points 'Gulrukh comes from this protected, wealthy, South Bombay, Parsi family, and I'm from a small town in Madhya Pradesh.'

'She's so protected and privileged. I come from the heartland of India and am self-made.'

'The intimacy in the show is a big part of it, and I understand we had to do this. We had an intimacy coach on set that day. It was my first time working with an intimacy coach.'

Kritika Kamra is getting raves for her character Gulrukh in Matka King, but the actor, in fact, has not been able to relate with her at all.

"I was brought up with this thought ingrained in my mind that I have to become independent. Nobody ever told me that you have to get married. That's a different kind of a privilege," Kritika tells Ronjita Kulkarni/Rediff.

Matka King sure looks good, and our Rediff review says so too. But we'd like to ask you to give us two reasons to watch it.

Anything about money and hope is very interesting and we've got both! It's your classic, you know, common man getting rich sort of a story which we all love.

The second reason would be that it's a Nagraj Manjule show. This is the first time he's making a web series in Hindi. He's a celebrated filmmaker, won multiple National Awards, his films have gone to festivals all over the world. I'm a personal fan of his.

'I started working when I was 18 and was very sure that this is the only way to be in life'

IMAGE: Kritika Kamra in Matka King.

You play an affluent Parsi lady named Gulrukh in the series. How much of her is really you?

I cannot relate with her because Gulrukh comes from this protected, wealthy, South Bombay, Parsi family, and I'm from a small town in Madhya Pradesh.

She lives in a bubble. She's so protected and privileged. But I don't think she knows how the world works outside.

I come from the heartland of India and am self-made. I got financially independent very early in life. So nothing is common between us.

I'm more self-assured than her when you meet her first in the show. She is this docile, naive girl who's been made to believe that she's unlucky. She gets attracted to this dangerous game of matka and eventually becomes somebody who's conducting these games and who introduces this game -- that is largely being played amongst mill workers -- to her (rich) society and that multiplies the stakes exponentially.

I was brought up with this thought ingrained in my mind that I have to become independent. Nobody ever told me that you have to get married. That's a different kind of a privilege.

That's why I think I was more self-assured. I started working when I was 18 and was very sure that this is the only way to be in life because I didn't have anything to fall back on.

'Vijay Varma and I didn't have to break the ice'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra

Did you know what matka is? Did you play during the shoot?

I'm not a Bombay girl and also, our generation doesn't really know much about it. But it was a big phenomenon when it started. I had to understand how the game works, so we played it, without any money, a few times.

Did you ever win?

No. There was an AD (assistant director) who won consistently.

But it is so addictive! When we would finish playing the first round, everybody would be like, come on, let's do this again. Or, let's play after the reading...

What's Vijay Varma like?

Our chemistry was good right from the beginning; we didn't have to break the ice or even plan things. Everything happened naturally. Also, Nagraj sir gives you that space to play with. He tells you what he wants out of a scene and then trusts you to get that out.

There was a lot of improvisation because we are both really curious and observant. So, we are closely watching the other person, and that's what acting is.

Acting is a lot of listening and seeing.

'The love scene was not awkward'

IMAGE: Kritika Kamra and Vijay Varma in Matka King.

There's a love scene between the two of you. Is it tough to do love scenes? Is it awkward?

Honestly, I haven't done many, and I did this because, with a filmmaker like Nagraj Manjule, you know that the gaze is going to be right.

The intimacy in the show is a big part of it, and I understand we had to do this. We had an intimacy coach on set that day. It was my first time working with an intimacy coach. That really simplifies things because shooting intimate scenes is very technical.

It's pretty much like action or dance. It's like choreography. A lot of the other scenes we would improvise but this one is really technical. So it was not awkward.

Did Vijay try to make you feel comfortable?

See, when you're doing something like this, I think there's a fair bit of nerves on both sides.

But I don't think either of us was that awkward that somebody needed to comfort them. It was like a switch, and then you're told what to do.

There's also a lot of trickery when you do these kinds of scenes. I probably shouldn't say this because it takes away from the scene when people are watching.

What is the toughest part about being an actress, besides the acting part?

Waiting for the right kind of parts to come by. That's a long wait because statistically, there isn't still enough representation, especially when you want to play a driving character.

Sometimes it can get a little difficult to assert yourself, whether it's an opinion or your presence. It gets really exhausting.

Is it because you're a woman?

I think it is. Like, for example, if you want to be taken seriously as an actor, you must not be inclined towards glamour. But you also must bring glamour in your parts if you want to be popular. There are a lot of contradictions for women.

They're still not able to accept that an intelligent woman can also really love wearing red lipstick!

Glamour is a big part of showbiz.

Yes. If you're a leading actress or in a commercial film, you must bring glamour. But if you're in a performance-driven project, that must not be the case. Then you have to strip everything superficial from you. Only then are you a serious actor. I would like to do both. I would like to be glamorous and also do extremely gritty roles. But you have to constantly prove yourself, you have to look a certain way or have certain interests in life.

'People's imagination is quite limited when it comes to you'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra

Even after so many years in the industry, you have to constantly prove yourself.

People's imagination is quite limited when it comes to you. It could be any baggage that you have -- the baggage of coming from television, anything... A lot of casting is based on looks.

Now that you're married, do you think people are seeing you differently?

I have no idea. It's still new. But I hope not! I consciously try to keep breaking patterns because I'm so scared of falling into these boxes.

When you do something and it becomes successful, you start getting more of the same stuff. And then you have to go in the other direction to help people imagine you do something else.

Now, there are a lot of filmmakers and casting directors who don't go the obvious route, they want to surprise people in their casting. This happened to me twice in my career: With Matka King and with Bambai Meri Jaan. I was not the obvious choice but I auditioned and convinced them.

Whether I'm good or not, that's for people to decide. But I'm glad I got the opportunity. I wish more filmmakers are open to taking these chances.

But nothing works better than your own work, so that's why I take time to choose the kind of roles I want to do. Because I know that with each role, I have an opportunity to change my perception, and not get slotted into a box. And we have some ridiculous boxes, Like 'urban', 'rural', 'upmarket'... I want to stay away from these adjectives for as long as I can.

At the beginning of your career, the adjective box for you was 'bubbly'.

And there is no person you can define as just bubbly! What does that even mean?

'Gaurav understands timing really well, so when he approves of a joke, I think it's a win'

IMAGE: Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Are you a cricket fan?

Yes, I follow cricket like most Indians. But this was much before I met Gaurav (Kapur, husband).

Which of your films or shows does Gaurav like?

Gaurav watches everything, even when I don't tell him to. He enjoyed The Great Shamsuddin Family. He came to the screening and was the loudest person in that room! He was just laughing.

He understands timing really well, so when he approves of a joke, I think it's a win.

What is the dominating conversation? Is it cricket or movies?

Both. He's also a movie buff. Gaurav remembers dialogues from films in the '90s. He knows all Amitabh Bachchan dialogues. I don't even know how his memory works like that but he remembers everything.

He's a big cinephile. He remembers random dialogues from random films.

Are you guys planning on starring in anything together?

No, nothing right now. We're both really busy with our own lives.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff