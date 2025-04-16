HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kritika Kamra In Peepli [Live] Director's Next

Source: PTI
April 16, 2025 16:24 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra/Instagram

Kritika Kamra, best known for Bheed, Bambai Meri Jaan and Gyaarah Gyaarah, has been signed up to play one of the lead roles in an upcoming women-led drama, directed by Anusha Rizvi of Peepli [Live] fame.

The film, produced by Jio Studios, also features Sheeba Chaddha and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Delhi, the untitled film delves into a story that highlights the strength and resilience of its female protagonists.

 

Here's looking forward to seeing this brand new mix of women, bringing us interesting entertainment.

Principal photography on the project commenced earlier this month in Delhi.

Source: PTI
