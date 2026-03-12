HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur Tie the Knot

Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur Tie the Knot

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Patcy
March 12, 2026 11:25 IST

March 12, 2026 11:25 IST

'We've always believed that the most meaningful moments in life are the ones shared with the people you love. As we begin this new chapter together, we're so grateful to celebrate our wedding surrounded by our families and closest friends at home in Mumbai.'

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur

Key Points

  • Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur married in a civil ceremony at Gaurav's home in Mumbai.
  • The wedding was attended by folks from Bollywood and the cricket world.
  • Kritika Kamra wore a sindoor red Chanderi sari, while Gaurav Kapur donned a custom Raghavendra Rathore bandhgala.

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur

On Wednesday, Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra upgraded their relationship to a married couple.

They solemnised their relationship in a low-key civil marriage ceremony in the presence of family and close friends.

 

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur

Kritika wore a sindoor red coloured Chanderi sari from her brand Cinnabar, woven from tussar silk. Gaurav opted for a custom Raghavendra Rathore bandhgala.

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur

After the ceremony, the newlyweds met with the paps, posed for pictures and distributed sweets to them.

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur

'We've always believed that the most meaningful moments in life are the ones shared with the people you love. As we begin this new chapter together, we're so grateful to celebrate our wedding surrounded by our families and closest friends at home in Mumbai,' Kritika and Gaurav shared.

More About Kritika and Gaurav

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Kritika, known for her roles in television shows like Kitni Mohabbat Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and Reporters, has also made her mark in films and OTT projects including Bheed, Tandav and Bambai Meri Jaan.

She was believeable and stunning as Bani Ahmed in her more recent project, the well received JioHotstar film, The Great Shamsuddin Family.

Gaurav is a prominent television host, sports presenter, and the creator of the popular YouTube talk show Breakfast with Champions.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Patcy

