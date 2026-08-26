Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan Ad Withdrawn After Backlash

Jewellery brand GIVA has removed its Raksha Bandhan advertisement featuring Kriti Sanon following social media backlash over her attire.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Key Points Jewellery brand GIVA has withdrawn its Raksha Bandhan advertisement featuring Kriti Sanon after facing social media scrutiny over her attire.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has supported Kriti Sanon, stating that a woman's choice of clothing, actions, and whereabouts is her own.

Kriti Sanon questioned why a woman's respect for culture is often measured by her clothes, emphasising that the essence of festivals lies in emotions and traditions.

Jewellery brand GIVA said it has removed its Raksha Bandhan advertisement featuring Kriti Sanon, a day after it was criticised on social media over the clothes worn by the actor.

In a statement, posted on its social media pages, the brand said their aim was not to 'hurt the sentiments of some segments of society' and have withdrawn the ad.

'We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets.

'If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all. Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media. Wish you all the love & positivity this festive season!' GIVA said.

In the ad, the Cocktail 2 actor was seen in an Indo-Western ensemble featuring a bralette-skirt combo with a cape and tying a Rakhi to her brother and pet dog.

The video led to an uproar with many criticising her choice of clothing during a traditional festival and some even objecting to her tying a Rakhi on a dog.

In a post on Instagram, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut described her outfit as 'intentionally creepy'.

'Stop trolling women for exercising their freedom'

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi came out in support of Kriti Sanon.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said it is a woman's choice what she wears, does or where she goes.

'What a woman wears, what she does, and where she goes is her choice. Stop trolling women for exercising their freedom,' he wrote on Instagram.

'If I don't have a problem with it, why do you?'

Kriti Sanon gave a fitting reply to the trolls, and her sister Nupur Sanon spoke in her support too.

'Imagine being this bothered by what another woman chooses to wear. Respectfully, evolve. PS: I'm the one she tied the Rakhi to, and if I don't have a problem with it, why do you?' Nupur posted.

With inputs from PTI

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff