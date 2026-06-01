Want To Dress Like Sobhita? Here's What It Costs!

Discover the top fashion moments of May as Kriti Sanon, Hina Khan, Ananya Panday, and others serve up major style inspiration.

Key Points Kriti Sanon and Hina Khan showcased bold power dressing in structured suits and blazers, redefining contemporary chic.

Ananya Panday and Triptii Dimri opted for elegant ethnic wear, with Ananya in a layered kurta set and Triptii in a floral tunic, perfect for summer.

Wamiqa Gabbi's purple corset and drape skirt ensemble and Bhumi Pednekar's polka-dot gown offered glamorous options for cocktail events.

Sobhita Dhulipala's ivory mandarin top and balloon pants, and Karisma Kapoor's electric-blue silk kurta, highlighted sophisticated and comfortable designer wear.

Karishma Tanna's baby shower look in a handwoven tissue sari exemplified traditional elegance, while Sara Arjun's white anarkali offered a classic summer choice.

From structured suits and blazers to dreamy dresses and kurtas, May was very fashionable, never mind the heat! Namrata Thakker lists the divas whose styles made waves this season.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

If sophisticated chic had a face, it would be Sobhita Dhulipala in this ivory mandarin top (Rs,17,975) with matching pants (Rs 17,975) from the homegrown clothing label AROHI.

Kriti Sanon

Photograph: Kind courtesy Georges Hobeika/Instagram

Kriti Sanon takes power dressing to another level in a structured yet sexy ready-to-wear suit from the shelves of Georges Hobeika as she attends the Femina Beauty Awards.

Wamiqa Gabbi

Photograph: Kind courtesy K&A/Instagram

Heading to a cocktail and want to turn heads effortlessly? Wamiqa Gabbi's purple ensemble featuring a quilted, cut-out corset paired with a matching drape skirt and stole is your best bet. But will you splurge Rs 48,000 on this designer creation?

Bhumi Pednekar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauri & Nainika/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar's custom polka-dot asymmetrical gown blends glamour with elegance.

Hina Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Orthodox/Instagram

Hina Khan redefines power dressing in a white blazer set that delivers bold, architectural drama while keeping the overall look minimal. The dramatic white blazer jacket alone will cost you Rs 17,500.

Tripti Dimri

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vanda/Instagram

Triptii Dimri steps out to promote her film Maa Behen in a beautiful floral tunic set perfect for summers outings. Designed by Drishti & Zahabia, the outfit is priced at Rs 38,000.

Ananya Panday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aikeyah/Instagram

Ananya Panday's summer fashion is on point as she looks effortlessly beautiful in her light pink layered kurta worn with Ghagra Dhoti and an embroidered organza dupatta. Priced at Rs 56,500, the dress is indeed steal-worthy!

Sara Arjun

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Agarwalla/Instagram

A pretty white anarkali dress can never go wrong in summers and Sara Arjun knows it well. But would you believe us if we said it's priced at Rs 52,000?

Karisma Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Amin Pradhan/Instagram

Love Karisma Kapoor's electric-blue handwoven silk kurta? You can get your hands on it for Rs 34,800.

Karishma Tanna

Photograph: Kind courtesy WeddingBazaar/Instagram

Karishma Tanna is a visual delight in her baby shower look, wearing a timeless handwoven rustic dusty peach gold pure tissue sari along with traditional gold jewellery. Her tissue sari is worth Rs 38,800.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff