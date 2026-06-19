Kriti-Rashmika's Chic Cocktail Fashion

Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna have been turning heads while promoting Cocktail 2, but it's not just the film that's stealing the spotlight.

Kriti's quirky fashion choices in bold colours have perfectly complemented Rashmika's poised looks. Namrata Thakker takes a look at their offscreen fashion.

Key Points Kriti Sanon brings playful glamour to Cocktail 2 promotions with bold colours.

Rashmika Mandanna offers a contrasting style narrative, embracing sophisticated, polished looks that focus on elegance, minimalism and effortless charm.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tuki Jewels/Instagram

Kriti Sanon's floral embellished skirt is all about glitz, glam and a whole lot of summer fun. She's definitely slaying the casual glam look like a total diva.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Timeless Jewels by Shveta/Instagram

Wearing denim from head-to-toe and serving major fashion goals we never knew we needed, Kriti looks like a million bucks in her David Koma creation.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tuki Jewels/Instagram

Kriti's mini coral starfish dress from Leslie Amon is totally gram-worthy, and a steal for anyone who wants to stay chic even in summer.

How much will it cost you? Nearly Rs 51 lakh!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sikkaa Jewellery/Instagram

Graceful, feminine yet sexy, Kriti's black and white dress with a thigh-high slit has got us drooling and deservedly so.

Photograph: Kind courtesy TAD by Ameesha Dalmia/Instagram

Another mini dress done right. Someone's having fun experimenting with fashion, and we love it too!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tuki Jewels/Instagram

Rashmika, on the other hand, redefins sophisticated chic one look at a time. She looks beautiful at Cocktail 2's song launch, wearing a body-hugging embellished top paired with a blazer and denim.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Kapadia Badani/Instagram

Who would have thought semi-formals could feel so effortless and playful?

At the trailer launch, Rashmika wore a blue sleeveless top with a tie, styled with roomy grey, striped, pleated trousers for a relaxed yet chic look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maddock Films/Instagram

Mrs Devarakonda makes a strong case for minimalistic fashion in a black floral, body hugging dress that fits her like a glove.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maddock Films/Instagram

Rashmika's strapless denim dress should be a summer staple for anyone who likes to keep their look simple yet fashionable.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maddock Films/Instagram

At the latest promotional event, Rashmika donned a blush pink summery strapless maxi dress, which seamlessly blended comfort with style. Priced at Rs 30,700, the dress is from contemporary bohemian-inspired label Rococo Sand.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff