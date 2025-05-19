Kriti, Kartik Win Big At Zee Cine Awards

Check out the winners at the Zee Cine Awards 2025, which were held in Mumbai on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

Kriti Sanon won the Best Actress In A Comic Role award for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Sharvari won the Zee5 Outstanding Performance By Young Talent award.

Vikrant Massey won two awards -- the Critics Best Actor and the Zee5 Best Actor award -- for the same film, Sector 36.

Kartik Aaryan won the Best Actor Viewer's Choice award as well as the Critics Best Actor award, which he shared with Vikrant, for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Chandu Champion.

'Samajh rahe ho na!! Critics aur Popular dono jeet gaya Rare moment in an actor's life,' says Kartik.

Shraddha Kapoor, who was not present, won the Best Actress Viewer's Choice award for Stree 2.

Stree 2 also won the Best Film Viewer's Choice award for Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and the Best Director award for Amar Kaushik.

The film also won the Best Playback Singer Female award for Madhubanti Bagchi for the song Aaj Ki Raat.

It won the Best Background Score award for Sandeep Shirodkar and the Best Sound Design award for Kingshuk Moran.

The Best Debut Actress award was presented to Laapataa Ladies Nitanshi Goel and Pratibha Ranta.

Laapataa Ladies also won the Best Playback Singer Male award for Arijit Singh for the song Sajni.

It also won the Best Cinematography award for Vikash Nowlakha and the Best Costume Design award for Darshan Jhalan.

The Best Debut Actor award was presented to Lakshya for Kill and Abhay Verma for Munjya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhay Verma/Instagram

'BEST ACTOR DEBUT Ek sapna tha, abhi bhi lagta hai! Aap sabhi ka itna pyaar dene ke liye dil se... Thank you! aap ho to mai hu!,' posts Abhay Verma.

Soha Ali Khan received the Best Debut Director award on husband Kunal Kemmu's behalf. Kunal was recognised for his film Madgaon Express.

Ravi Kishan with son Saksham.

The actor won the Best Supporting Actor award for Laapataa Ladies.

Elsewhere, the Gorakhpur MP also won the Sansad Ratna award for his outstanding performance in Parliament, the first actor-politician to win the prestigious award.

Madhuri Dixit won the Best Supporting Actress award for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Jaideep Alahwat won the Best Actor In A Negative Role award for Maharaj.

The event was hosted by Aparshakti Khurana and Vikrant Massey.

Aparshakti and Abhishek Banerjee won the Best Actor In A Comic Role award for Stree 2.

Composers Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya won the Best Music award for Stree 2.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff