Krishan Kumar's Daughter Tishaa Passes Away At 21

IMAGE: Krishan Kumar with daughter Tishaa at the Animal premiere. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Tishaa Kumar, daughter of former actor and T-Series producer Krishan Kumar, passed away at the age of 21 after a battle with cancer.

Krishan Kumar's daughter was being treated in Germany, a source told PTI.

"Tishaa was diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment for about three years. She flew to Germany a few days back for treatment at a hospital there. She passed away yesterday," the source added.

In a statement, the T-Series spokesperson also confirmed the news about Tishaa's demise.

'Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar, passed away yesterday after a prolonged battle with an illness. This is a difficult time for the family, and we kindly request that the family's privacy is respected,' the statement read.

Tishaa is T-Series CEO Bhushan Kumar's niece. Her father Krishan Kumar is known for starring in films such as Bewafa Sanam and Kasam Teri Kasam in the 1990s.