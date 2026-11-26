Two actors who started their careers around the same time and chose different paths bonded over their share of struggles, betrayals and learnings.

The best part of the episode was how unscripted the conversation and chemistry between the two actors felt.

But the highlight was Akshay putting Twinkle on speaker phone, notes Divya Nair.

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan appeared together on Koffee With Karan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jio Hotstar

Key Points From being called 'gareebon ka Mithun' to becoming a Bhojpuri superstar, Ravi Kishen opened up about his difficult journey, his father's opposition and how he fought his way into the industry.

Akshay Kumar defended his decision to work on multiple films, and his eight-hour work shift.

Both actors recalled being cheated by producers during their struggling days.

When the baap of biopics shares the couch with 'Bihar ka Brad Pitt', what can you expect?

Unfiltered industry gossip!

And that's exactly what happened on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan.

Interestingly, it is Ravi Kishen's debut on the show and the GenZ's most watched pop-culture figure was recommended by none other than Akshay Kumar.

When Akshay Met Ravi

Akshay Kumar recalled meeting Ravi Kishan in 1989-1990.

According to Akshay, Ravi's father owned a 'bhains ka tabela' in Khar-Santacruz, north west Mumbai, right behind the late actor Kader Khan's bungalow.

Ravi remembered meeting Akshay in 1991.

Describing the aura around Akshay's arrival in the industry, Ravi said, "When I first met him during the dubbing of Saugandh, he was tall, well-built and had a great physique. People heard that a new hero had arrived who did dips between rocks. He had the confidence of someone who felt, 'I have arrived.' Pura shopping mall hil gaya!"

Akshay Brings Out Ravi's Struggle

Akshay mentioned that there was an emotional side to the Internet's latest sensation Ravi Kishan that he wanted to bring out during the episode.

"My father used to do milk business, so he wanted me to pursue that," Ravi recalled.

When his father discovered that Ravi had worn a sari and played the role of Sita for a Ram Leela performance, he was furious and asked him, "Nachaniya banega kya?"

According to Ravi, his father hit him with a leather belt. He was so upset that "he wanted to kill me. My mom helped me flee the city," Ravi confessed.

"I have crawled and come up," the Bhojpuri actor said, summing up his career journey and struggles.

Ravi Used To Copy Mithun

Ravi confessed to being hugely inspired by Mithun Chakraborty. He would even dress up and walk like the actor.

"They used to call me gareebon ka Mithun," he said.

Both Actors Were Cheated By Producers

Without naming anyone, both actors spoke about their struggling days and how producers took advantage of them.

For his first film, Udhaar Ki Zindagi, Ravi recalled being offered Rs 1.8 lakh but the producer paid him Rs 8,000.

Ravi said he had mortgaged his family's agricultural land. When he approached the producer, he reportedly asked him, 'What money?'

He then told Ravi that if he paid him, he would cut his role. Ravi's response was, 'Don't pay me, keep the role.'

Sharing his own experience, Akshay said a producer once owed him Rs 68,000. He decided to go straight to the producer's house to recover the money.

"I went to his house and rang the bell. He opened the door. He was a small man, and he understood that I had come to collect my money."

Akshay walked in and "unplugged the tape recorder and looked around to see if there was anything else worth taking, but there wasn't. So I picked it up and walked out. The producer didn't stop me," he recalled.

Akshay said he sold it for Rs 32,000.

On Work-Life Balance

Akshay Kumar spoke about his strict eight-hour work schedule.

Defending his work ethic, Akshay said he wakes up at 4.30 am-5 am, works an eight-hour shift, ensures he gets eight hours of sleep and spends the remaining time with his family.

Karan tried to connect this to Deepika Padukone's demand for an eight-hour workday. He also called Akshay one of the most hardworking and disciplined actors he had worked with.

Both Karan and Akshay admitted that they value punctuality on film sets.

On Doing Too Many Films

Akshay also addressed the criticism that he takes on too many films.

"Kaam nahi karunga toh kya karunga? Everybody has to work," he said.

When asked if he gets disappointed when his films fail at the box office, Akshay said he believes in karma.

"If I put in all my hard work in one film and it doesn't work, and in the next film I put a little less effort and the film does well, I feel it's karma."

How Ravi Kishan Became A Bhojpuri Superstar

When Ravi wasn't getting enough work in Bollywood, he received an offer to act in a Bhojpuri film.

After consulting his mother, he signed Saiyaan Hamaar in 2001, which, according to Ravi, "became a cult".

"I have done 12 films a year," he revealed.

Akshay Was Coached By Chunky Panday

Akshay shared an interesting story about how he trained under Chunky Panday.

"He used to instruct us and make us act like Amitabh Bachchan," he recalled.

Twinkle's Call Steals The Show

The highlight was the game round when Akshay called Twinkle and put her on speakerphone.

In the two-minute conversation, Twinkle must have shared a lot more gossip than she intended to.

Twinkle scolded Akshay for waking her up by playing bhajans at 6 am, singing loudly like Anup Jalota, and leaving the bathroom door open.

When Akshay mentioned he was shooting for Koffee With Karan, Twinkle said she was also invited to judge the Rapid Fire as a guest, which she declined. Twinkle said she was shocked that Akshay was doing the show for free.

Akshay Foils KJo's Bedroom Qs

During the rapid fire, Akshay Kumar smartly dodged the controversial questions.

When asked to name the coolest actor, Akshay picked his mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia.

In his defence, he said, "I want to be safe. Yaha aake sar nahi katana."

When KJo asked his usual 'bedroom' question, Akshay said he would like to skip it.

He even warned Ravi Kishan: "ye show mein ghum firke hum bedroom mein aate hai."

In his advice to KJo, Akshay joked, "tu bedroom chod bathroom mein pahunch."

When asked to pick between skipping workout and sex, Akshay had the best comeback: "Isn't sex the best workout?"

Ravi Kishan acknowledged his tiff with Manoj Tiwari but at the same time, tried to play it safe. When asked who he would save on a sinking boat -- Manoj Tiwari or Pawan Kumar, the actor said: Pawan Kumar, and then added, "woh (Pawan) Manoj ko bacha lega."

Ravi was honest to admit that his interviews are often dissected by the media and audiences so he wants to be careful about what he chooses to say.

Unscripted Male Bonding

The best part of the episode was how unscripted the conversation and chemistry between the two actors felt.

Akshay tried his best to keep the spotlight on Ravi Kishan, even attempting to copy his moves in 'Mainu Juttiya Di Lod Ni'. It was interesting to watch Akshay's attention to detail. In fact, he remembered the steps better than Ravi and performed it like a tribute to his friend.

The duo also recreated a scene from their film Zakhmi Dil by dubbing it live for the audiences.

During the game around, when Ravi couldn't pronounce Lamborghini, Akshay teased that Ravi could have mentioned an Indian brand like Mahindra instead.

The way Ravi and Akshay interacted playfully with each other, or spoke admirably about each other's struggles was both entertaining, and felt real.