Koffee With Karan: Did Vijay 'Humiliate' Rashmika?

'If you look back at my interviews, I talk about love almost with a sense of disrespect and disbelief, like 'I don't believe in this concept', which was immature of me because I've been blessed with so much beautiful love.'

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda on Koffee With Karan Season 9. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jio Hotstar

Key Points Vijay dismissed all rumours and pictures about a possible engagement ring that was seen on her finger by confessing that he did not propose to Rashmika until the day of their sangeet celebrations.

Even when Rashmika said: 'I am ready, I want to get married,' Vijay asked her to 'Ask me a 100 times and then we'll think about it.'

During Covid, whenever she stepped out in a mask and the paps couldn't capture her 'big smile', she began using the heart gesture.

It was her debut on Koffee with Karan. And his last.

Years ago, when Vijay Deverakonda appeared on the Koffee With Karan couch with his Liger co-star Ananya Panday, the actor kept everyone guessing if he was in a relationship with Rashmika or someone else.

On the second episode of the show aired on Wednesday, Rashmika and Vijay made a stunning appearance -- their debut as a couple on the talk show.

Here's everything they chose to confess:

Vijay didn't propose to Rashmika

Disappointed? Me too!

Vijay dismissed all rumours and pictures about a possible engagement ring that was seen on her finger by confessing that he did not propose to Rashmika until the day of their sangeet celebrations.

'I felt like she should have it, so I called my friends and went down on one knee,' the actor allowed.

Vijay also expressed how he felt angry when paps posted some random ring, calling it their engagement ring.

He then lifted Rashmika's hand to show off the set of engagement rings on camera for the first time.

Vijay-Rashmika didn't allow phones, cameras at their wedding

Speaking about their wedding, Vijay revealed that no cameras were allowed on the occasion.

'First of all, nobody had phones. So the team that was shooting the wedding, I was like, nobody talk to me. Don't come and say, 'Sir, I need to see you. Sir, can you turn this way?' I don't want to see anyone on stage other than my friends and family,' shared Vijay.

Rashmika said she enjoyed the celebrations.

Vijay said he wanted to enjoy the moment with his family and closest friends, without feeling 'watched or conscious'.

Thoughtful or too controlling?

Vijay confessed he was immature to speak about love earlier

Vijay admitted that while looking back, he feels he was immature to speak of love disrespectfully because he did not believe in it initially.

'If you look back at my interviews, I talk about love almost with a sense of disrespect and disbelief, like 'I don't believe in this concept', which was immature of me because I've been blessed with so much beautiful love,' he said while adding how he was 'clouded by ambition' until he met Rashmika.

His 'fondness' for Rashmika turned into 'dependency' because when he was with her, his days felt better.



'I sleep incredibly well when she is with me,' said Vijay. And that was the moment, when Vijay said he decided that 'I want to be married to this woman.'

Rashmika was ready for marriage; Vijay wasn't

Though the couple never had a formal proposal, Rashmika was sure about sharing her life with Vijay.

Even when Rashmika said: 'I am ready, I want to get married,' Vijay asked her to 'Ask me a 100 times and then we'll think about it.'

Admitting that it was stupid of him to say so, Vijay revealed that they were at an airport, returning from a holiday, when Rashmika said it first: 'Let's get married.'

'I asked him for an entire year,' Rashmika revealed.

Karan Johar said he would not judge but when the show's teaser came out, social media users criticised the actor for humiliating his wife, with one user even calling him a 'narcissist'.

Was Rashmika offended when Sara-Janhvi said they'd like to date Vijay?

'No, it was fun,' maintained Rashmika.

The same Rashmika didn't want Vijay to pick another actor when Karan asked who he shares the best on-screen chemistry with.

Possessive or romantic?

The awkward Janhvi Kapoor question

Karan tried his best to put Rashmika in a spot when he asked her about her opinion on Janhvi's experience with Peddi and how she deals with boundaries and expectations from filmmakers.

'There are some things which I am not okay with. I know some characters sort of need something like a bikini, but even in that, I will say that I am not very comfortable with exposing and skin show. I am not that kind of person,' Rashmika explained.

'But again, when you do commercial films, there will be costumes which you are not completely comfortable with. But at the same time, there are lines that I draw for myself. And most films, the directors are okay with it. And those are the people I prefer working with,' she said.

The story behind Rashmika's heart emoji

Though Karan sounded annoyed at the overuse of the heart emoji, Rashmika explained how it all began.

During Covid, whenever she stepped out in a mask and the paps couldn't capture her 'big smile', she began using the heart gesture to show how she felt.

It soon picked up as a trend, she says, with photographers requesting her to pose with the heart emoji.

And oh by the way, did you notice the tiny heart tattoo on Rashmika's shoulder?

The Rapid Fire round

I felt Karan's team needs to do their homework better.

In the Rapid Fire round, they got a question wrong: Karan asked Vijay if he liked Bollywood better than the south, the actor replied that he couldn't answer that, as he hadn't worked in a Bollywood film yet.

Surely, they should have known that!

The Rapid Fire as well as the Game round, which used to be so much fun earlier with Bollywood celebs, were boring, with Rashmika and Vijay pretending their best to have fun and outsmart each other.

Rashmika didn't know Mohanlal is introduced as 'The Complete Actor'.

Overall, I felt Rashmika fared better than Vijay in the Rapid Fire, but the AI bot chose to give the winning hamper to Vijay instead.