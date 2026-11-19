'It is true that I have been in a few relationships. I don't think there is anything wrong with that. I feel I was born to get married.'

IMAGE: Ananya Panday and Ananya Birla were joined by Shanaya Kapoor in the sixth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Key Points Ananya Birla revealed that she rejected a wealthy industrialist family's proposal twice and that she's a 'hopeless romantic' who once cleared an entire venue for a private date.

During the phone a celebrity round, Ananya Panday called up all her exes including Aditya Roy Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Kartik Aryan.

Ananya Birla got emotional after watching Sania Mirza's video message.

Two nepo kids, who share the same first name, made a rare joint appearance on the sixth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9.

Ananya Panday is a couch veteran, who has had her share of 'oops' moments on the show. Ananya Birla, on the other hand, was making her debut.

Both claimed they were nervous on Karan's show, until AP broke the ice, saying how much she adored AB and did not mind sharing the same name. In fact, Ananya confessed she was 15 when she attended Ms Birla's first concert and had loved it.

While there were several one-liners and comebacks, Divya Nair lists some of the best segments from the episode.

On their respective 'struggles'

When Ananya Birla confessed, 'I have had obstacles. But I have not struggled at all', Ananya felt it's a 'trigger word'.

Birla owned the privilege she was born with -- she is the elder daughter of billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group -- and confessed, 'But I have had my own inner demons.'

When Karan asked if Ananya was still triggered by the word 'struggle,' she explained: 'I made a stupid statement, which obviously people haven't forgotten.'

Forget Ozempic, google 'Lymphatic Drainage'

If Maheep Kapoor made Ozempic popular on television, Ananya Panday can take credit for introducing us to the term 'lymphatic drainage.'

The actor confessed to getting lymphatic drainage done to get into the bodycon outfit she was wearing.

Ananya Panday is a 'breakup chick'

When Karan mentioned that Ananya has almost always flirted or had a crush with all the guests she has appeared on the couch, he also called her a 'breakup chick'.

'She breaks up on a Friday but on Monday, she is absolutely fine,' Karan reasoned.

Ananya agreed and added: 'It is true that I have been in a few relationships. I don't think there is anything wrong with that. I feel I was born to get married. I love the idea of being married. I am excited to be with one person for my entire life. I feel like if something is not working, if people are not happy, if you are not 100 percent sure, then you are very well within your right to get out of something and move on.'

When Karan asked who Ananya would like to hook up next, she clarified: 'I enjoy being single.'

Ananya Birla is a 'hopeless romantic'

When it was Ms Birla's turn to talk about her relationship status, she was quick to say: 'Complicated'.

KJo curiously asked, 'Are you approachable?'

Ananya replied: 'I can be a bit shy. I have been with different sorts of people from different backgrounds. I am a hopeless romantic. I fall for people who are not meant for me and I am not meant for them.

'I have a lot of work to do on myself.'

During the Drink It Up round, both Ananyas confessed to doing weird to adventurous stuff, including using the vanity for 'extracurricular activities'.

Ananya Birla revealed that she had once cleared an entire venue for a private date. When Ms Panday said she found the gesture romantic, Karan was quick to add: 'And rich.'

Ananya rejected a wealthy proposal twice!

One of the highlights of the episode was when Ananya revealed that a wealthy industrialist family had approached her with a marriage proposal multiple times, but she turned it down.

When Karan asked her to reveal the family's identity, Ananya chose to keep it private.

The Internet has their guess ready. Go ahead, google it! :)

Ananya Birla owned her privilege

Both KJo and Ananya wanted to know Ms Birla's take on privilege and how she handles the prejudice.

She said: 'Work speaks for itself. I probably have had things easier but you don't choose where you're born. All you can do is make the most of the situation. Because I am born into that privilege, it's my duty to work that much harder.'

When Ananya called her exes

The celebrity phone round between the two was probably the most entertaining segment of the show.

Ananya Panday called up Aditya Roy Kapur, Ishaan Khatter and ended it with a video call to Kartik Aryan.

Ananya Birla couldn't help but quip that Ananya P was dialing her exes one after another!

Ananya B chose to call Tamannaah Bhatia and Alia Bhatt, but Ms Panday eventually won the round.

And the Koffee hamper goes to...

For the Rapid Fire round, KJo invited his latest protege Shanaya Kapoor to join the game. Ananya got emotional watching her childhood bestie share the couch with her.

When Karan asked Shanaya what Ananya and she had in common, the Student Of The Year: After Dark actor promptly replied: 'Ranveer Singh. We both want him.'

When asked what was the most un-Birla thing about her, AB revealed that she never carries cash.

Spilling more tea, the duo rated Aryan Khan as the worst dancer in their group and how Suhana loves skincare and enjoys dancing in cute crop tops.

Though each of them performed well, Ananya Birla won the hamper.

Ananya-Sania's adorable bond

The most adorable moment was when Karan Johar played Sania Mirza's special video message for Ms Birla.

As Sania spoke fondly about their sisterly bond and how Ananya always shows up for her and insists on sharing the bed with her and her son, Ms Birla, who addressed her as aapi (meaning sister) got emotional.

Though we have watched Ms Panday land herself in trouble several times before, and not much has changed since her debut, watching Ananya Birla was quite the revelation.

From owning her billionaire status to dancing in heels, and playing Dumb Charades, Ms Birla outperformed Ms Panday both intellectually and emotionally, and ensured that the show didn't have a single dull moment.