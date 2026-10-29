Koffee With Karan 9: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Wedding Plans

'We managed with each other even through our own separate breakups with other people.'

IMAGE: Jahnvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan on Koffee With Karan Season 9.

Key Points 'He is consistent...a solid stand-up guy,' said Jahnvi Kapoor while confirming that she is dating Shikhar Pahariya.

'It was problematic...violating...I will always carry that shame with me' Jahnvi said addressing what happened on the sets of Peddi.

Karan Johar admitted ghosting Jahnvi and Varun Dhawan ahead of the release of Bawaal because the dates clashed with his Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Karan Johar has always been known for his smart pairings on Koffee With Karan.

For the third episode of Season 9, he invited Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. For some reason, it dawned on me that the choice of guests seem to have a personal backstory with Karan, something he addresses on the show.

From Janhvi's relationship with Shikhar Pahariya to Varun and Karan's fallout and the Peddi controversy, the episode had its share of confessions, awkward conversations and funny moments.

But the mic drop moment was when Janhvi offered dating advice to Veer Pahariya, who allegedly got cheated on by Tara Sutaria!

Divya Nair lists everything the duo revealed on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan.

1. Varun Dhawan didn't think Alia Bhatt would be the first to have a child

Varun, Siddharth and Alia made their career debuts with Karan Johar's Student of the Year.

Varun, who appeared on the show as a father for the first time, spoke about how parenthood had changed his life.

When Karan asked if there was any awkwardness between the trio when they meet, Varun said: 'I never imagined that Alia would be the first to be a mom.'

He added that Alia had spoken about wanting a child when she was just 19. He also admitted that he had not expected Sidharth Malhotra to be the last among them to become a father.

2. When Janhvi confessed she's dating Shikhar Pahariya

Karan asked Janhvi if she was officially dating Shikhar Pahariya.

Janhvi said yes, and then explained that she had always wondered why people were so reluctant to talk openly about their relationships.

She added that she did not want to reveal too much about her personal life due to 'nazar', but felt there was no need to be overly secretive about it either.

Janhvi spoke about Shikhar's support following her mother Sridevi's death. Even though they were not dating at the time, Shikhar took half a semester off from college and stayed in Mumbai, even moving into a friend's house, so he could be around if she needed him.

'He's a solid stand-up guy,' Janhvi said.

Varun added that he felt more close to Shikhar than Janhvi.

3. Janhvi's wedding plans

When Karan asked Janhvi when she planned to get married, she replied, 'Not for another two-three years.'

She spoke about how Shikhar and she had managed to support each other through their respective breakups with other people.

'But we managed with each other even through our own separate breakups with other people. We are good at managing,' she said.

Varun was asked whether he was comfortable meeting his exes.

'I am married. Now, whatever the ex wants to do, or her next wants to do, they can do what they want. I am happy in this zone,' he said.

4. Janhvi opened up about the Peddi controversy

One of the highlights of the episode was when Karan brought up the controversy surrounding Janhvi's portrayal in Peddi.

While Janhvi confessed that Karan talked her through the phase, the actor admitted that she continued to feel troubled by the experience and acknowledged that she could have done more to raise her concerns.

'I think that shame I'll always carry with me,' she said.

'Could I have been more vigilant? Could I have made a bigger scene? A hundred per cent, yes. Was it problematic? Was it extreme objectification? Did it even propagate sexual assault narratively? Yes. But yeah, I mean, the only thing I can do is to ensure that doesn't happen again.

'I come from a place of privilege. I should have taken advantage of that.'

While describing the experience as 'violating', Janhvi expressed hope that the controversy would encourage filmmakers to think more carefully about how women are presented on screen.

5. When Karan Johar ghosted Janhvi and Varun

The episode became interesting when Karan brought up his fallout with the two actors. Varun revealed that Karan had stopped talking to them without clearly explaining what had gone wrong.

'He just ghosted us,' Varun said.

The disagreement with Varun stemmed from a clash involving film release dates. Karan was upset that Varun's film was scheduled to release on the same date as his own. The situation became tenser after Varun sent Karan a message telling him to stop acting like a child.

Karan admitted that the message had hurt him, explaining that there were boundaries even in close friendships.

'We have behaved like it was a break-up,' Karan said, while Jahnvi revealed how she had gained six kilos during the period when they were not speaking.

Varun claimed credit for bringing them back together.

'I solved your fight, by the way. I solved that fight,' Varun said.

He recalled changing his film's release date and encouraging Janhvi to attend Karan's birthday party. He believed that seeing Janhvi at the party would soften Karan's stance. And he was right. The trio eventually reconciled.

6. Janhvi's mic drop dating advice for Veer Pahariya

When Karan asked Janhvi what dating advice she would give Veer Pahariya, Shikhar's brother, she replied: 'Never take her to a concert.'

Though Janhvi did not elaborate on her remark, she was referring to the incident last December, when Veer and his rumoured beau at the time, Tara Sutaria, attended A P Dhillon's concert, and got kissed on the cheek by the latter. Right after, Veer and Tara broke up.

7. Janhvi has 19 dogs!

During the game round, Janhvi revealed how she has 19 dogs and the way to her heart was through her dogs.

'Mere dil ka raasta mere kutton se hokar jaata hai,' Janhvi said.

8. Varun hinted that Arjun Kapoor is dating someone

Arjun Kapoor had a cameo as a judge for the Rapid Fire round, and also became a talking point during the episode.

During a discussion about celebrity relationships, Varun suggested that Arjun was dating someone, which the latter kept denying.

'He is dating someone. Y'all don't know?' Varun asked.

Arjun pushed back, suggesting that Varun was making assumptions based on a photograph and his recent visits to Alibaug.

'He's dating Tarini,' Varun disclosed, hinting that the mystery lady works in real estate.