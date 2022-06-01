KK's Family Arrives in Kolkata

Singer KK died suddenly on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, night soon after performing at a crowded concert in Kolkata.

The 53 year old collapsed at the Oberoi Grand hotel, where he was staying.

Wife Jyothy Krishna and children Nakul and Taamara flew to Kolkata from Delhi on Wednesday to bring KK home to Mumbai.

Please click on the images for glimpses of KK's shattered family at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose airport.

IMAGE: KK and Jyothy were childhood sweethearts, and it was she who prodded him to start a singing career in Mumbai.

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: KK bagged his first jingle in Mumbai on the day son Nakul was born. Also seen here is daughter Taamara.

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: A postmortem was conducted after the Kolkata police registered a case of unnatural death.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, 'Gun salute will not be given at the airport, it will be given at Rabindra Sadan. We have consulted with the family; they have a 5.15 pm flight, so we will pay respects there (at Rabindra Sadan).'

'It is saddening that a young man passed away. He was such a good singer.'

Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Staff at the Nazrul Manch, where KK's final concert was held, said the show had more than the capacity.

A crowd gathered around the hospital as onlookers waited to get a last glimpse of the much loved singer.

Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

IMAGE: The media crowd around the CMRI Hospital where KK was declared dead on arrival.

Photograph: PTI Photo