Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 OTT Release: The Kapil Sharma Comedy Sequel Streams On JioHotstar

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, starring Kapil Sharma, premieres on JioHotstar from February 6, 2026, following its theatrical run, with full cast and plot details.

IMAGE: A scene from Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.

The film stars Kapil Sharma, Warina Hussain, Manjot Singh, Parul Gulati, Tridha Choudhary, and Ayesha Khan, and is directed by Anukalp Goswami.

The comedy revolves around Mohan Sharma's chaotic love life, involving multiple marriages and misunderstandings.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 OTT Release

If you missed Kapil Sharma's latest comedy movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 in theatres, you can catch it on OTT this weekend.

The sequel to his 2015 hit released in December 2025, and seeks a larger audience on the digital platform.

Where to Watch Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 will start streaming on JioHotstar from February 6.

Full Cast and Key Performances of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Mohan Sharma (Kapil Sharma) is shown to marry not one or two but three women in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, played by Parul Gulati, Tridha Choudhary and Ayesha Khan, while secretly in love with Warina Hussain. The film also stars Manjot Singh, as his friend, who manages all the lies.

The film is directed by Anukalp Goswami.

What Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is about

Mohan Sharma's quest for true love turns into chaos when every effort to marry Saniya Mirza somehow ends with him accidentally tying the knot with someone else.

A series of misunderstandings leaves him juggling three marriages at once -- to women from Hindu, Muslim, and Christian backgrounds -- while desperately trying to keep his secret intact and meet each of their expectations.

Just as Mohan begins to make peace with his tangled life, Saniya re-enters his world as Simran, now a Sikh woman.

Her return forces him to face the consequences of his choices, pushing him to unravel his multiple marriages and prove his love for Simran once again.

Theatrical Run and Box Office Background of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 released on December 12, 2025 and did not do well at the box office.

After all, it had to compete with the box office juggernaut Dhurandhar, which had released just a week before that.

It was re-released once again on January 9, but again, found no takers.