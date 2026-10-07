Kiara-Sidharth Expecting Second Child

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are expanding their family, announcing their second pregnancy on Instagram, just a year after welcoming their daughter Saraayah.

IMAGE: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Key Points Kiara Advani announced her second pregnancy on Instagram, expressing 'love and gratitude' with husband Sidharth Malhotra.

The couple, who welcomed daughter Saraayah last July, are expanding their family.

Kiara and Sidharth married in February 2023 after reportedly falling in love on the sets of their 2021 film, Shershaah.

Kiara Advani is pregnant again!

The actor made the revelation on Instagram, posting, 'Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude.'

The actor, who had a baby girl last July, returned to the spotlight only this year. She made her first runway appearance post pregnancy for designer Rahul Mishra, followed by the trailer launch of Toxic in August.

In the announcement, we can see Kiara and Sidharth's fingers intertwined with daughter Saraayah, as they wait to welcome yet another member into their family.

How Kiara and Sidharth fell in love

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara and Sidharth, 41, got married in February 2023, after reportedly meeting and loving in love on the sets of the2021 film, Shershaah.

Kiara, 35, was last seen in Toxic while Sidharth's The Vvaan is currently playing in theatres.