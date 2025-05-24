Khushi Nails Fashion At Cannes

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

If Janhvi Kapoor walked the Cannes red carpet like a princess, wearing Indian jewellery, younger sister Khushi Kapoor dazzled too.

Khushi, who is in Cannes to cheer for her sister, looked a million bucks in her stunning gowns as she toured the French Riveira.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Khushi wows in a stunning floral off-shoulder gown by Anita Dongre.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

A perfect beach moment in a layered gown.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Plunging neck, high slit black gown is a must, eh?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Exploring Cannes in black and white pants and tee while a jacket enhances the look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

A mirror selfie in a beautiful vintage style white shirt and shorts.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Khushi and Orry chill on the deck of a yacht, wrapped in blankets.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

K&O were accompanied by Tania Shroff.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff