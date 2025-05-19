HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Khushi Goes On A Bikini Holiday

May 19, 2025 09:04 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Khushi Kapoor takes in the sun in Ibiza, and posts dreamy pictures on social media.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

She looks so pretty, Orry can't help but comment: 'I aspire to be this pretty.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Orry is, of course, on vacation with her.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Khushi's sister Janhvi Kapoor isn't with them and writes, 'I miss you'll.'

Janhvi makes her debut at Cannes this week as her film Homebound, gets showcased there.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Making a postcard picture.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Don't miss Khushi's tattoos!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Like Khushi's nail art?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

The stage is all set for the beach party!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

