Home  » Movies » Keerthy's Starry, Starry Night In The Maldives

Keerthy's Starry, Starry Night In The Maldives

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
May 27, 2025 09:59 IST

Film folk are busy travelling: Avneet enjoys the night life in London... Soha does yoga in the Maldives... Ibrahim lives his F1 dream...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy Suresh enjoys a 'sky full of stars' in the Maldives.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya are in the Maldives too!

The trio celebrate Kunal's birthday on May 25 with a special yoga pose, and Soha writes, 'May be late to post but never too late to celebrate #lategram because we were too busy living the moment.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur shares a picture from her London diaries.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Puma/Instagram

Ibrahim Ali Khan meets F1 driver Charles Leclerc in Monaco.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

After making a splash at Cannes, Pranita Subhash travels to Monaco to experience the Monaco Grand Prix, and writes, 'Practice sess but found the best spot at the Fairmont hairpin bend!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tillotama Shome/Instagram

Tillotama Shome is also exploring France after her Cannes outing, and she writes, 'Perched on a rock, Gordes is a stunning town. It is classified as a member of the Most Beautiful Villages of France. This site features a network of underground cellars and tunnels, carved into the rock beneath the village. There is a documentary film on this and also a beautiful open theatre.

'After the intense week at Cannes, I went to spend time with my husband's aunt and uncle. The most loving people I am lucky to know. While the fashion world rushed to Avignion for an LV event, I rushed into their arms for some TLC.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi loves being a beach girl and posts, 'The ocean is everything I want to be - Beautiful, dangerous, wild and free.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aamna Sharif/Instagram

Aamna Sharif explores a Dubai beach.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Varma/Instagram

Vijay Varma enjoys the weather in Goa and writes, 'Shiny summer to dreamy monsoon in no time.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rajesh/Instagram

Aishwarya Rajesh seeks blessing at the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
