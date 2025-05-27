Keerthy's Starry, Starry Night In The Maldives

Film folk are busy travelling: Avneet enjoys the night life in London... Soha does yoga in the Maldives... Ibrahim lives his F1 dream...
Keerthy Suresh enjoys a 'sky full of stars' in the Maldives.
Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya are in the Maldives too!
The trio celebrate Kunal's birthday on May 25 with a special yoga pose, and Soha writes, 'May be late to post but never too late to celebrate #lategram because we were too busy living the moment.'
Avneet Kaur shares a picture from her London diaries.
Ibrahim Ali Khan meets F1 driver Charles Leclerc in Monaco.
After making a splash at Cannes, Pranita Subhash travels to Monaco to experience the Monaco Grand Prix, and writes, 'Practice sess but found the best spot at the Fairmont hairpin bend!'
Tillotama Shome is also exploring France after her Cannes outing, and she writes, 'Perched on a rock, Gordes is a stunning town. It is classified as a member of the Most Beautiful Villages of France. This site features a network of underground cellars and tunnels, carved into the rock beneath the village. There is a documentary film on this and also a beautiful open theatre.
'After the intense week at Cannes, I went to spend time with my husband's aunt and uncle. The most loving people I am lucky to know. While the fashion world rushed to Avignion for an LV event, I rushed into their arms for some TLC.'
Raai Laxmi loves being a beach girl and posts, 'The ocean is everything I want to be - Beautiful, dangerous, wild and free.'
Aamna Sharif explores a Dubai beach.
Vijay Varma enjoys the weather in Goa and writes, 'Shiny summer to dreamy monsoon in no time.'
Aishwarya Rajesh seeks blessing at the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.
