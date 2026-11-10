'There's Something Royal About These Gangsters'

'It was very challenging to understand how to get into this character because when you say gangster, you also have to remember that she comes from a very royal family. So it's almost like I'm a gangster, but I'm also thinking in my head that I'm a queen.'

IMAGE: Keerthy Suresh in Akka.

Key Points 'It's easy to make someone cry, but it's not easy to make someone laugh.'

'I want to explore different genres, even at the risk of failure.'

'I would probably say my husband is my lucky charm.'

From winning a National Award for her unforgettable portrayal of Savitri in Mahanati to exploring unconventional roles in Dorothy and Akka, Keerthy Suresh has consistently challenged herself with diverse characters and genres.

Eight years after Mahanati transformed her career, she believes she is entering its most fulfilling phase.

Marriage, she says, has only brought her closer to her biggest source of support, while her passion for experimenting with roles remains undiminished.

In this candid conversation with Subhash K Jha, Keerthy opens up about the challenges of stepping into unfamiliar characters, the pressures of living up to audience expectations, her love for comedy, and why she has never believed in playing it safe.

"Eight years after Mahanati, I feel like I'm in the best phase of my life. I've finished Dorothy, and Akka has been released. I'm very, very happy with everything that's coming my way."

I saw your series Akka and I thought you were brilliant. I'll be honest with you: I didn't really like the series that much. I thought it looked stunning, but, in my humble opinion, having women behave like men is not really a solution to the gender inequalities in our society.

I think they've tried to create a world where women have more masculine power and everything is pretty much like how men lived long ago. According to our director Dharmaraj Shetty's research, women used to rule society at some point.

So it's a fictional imagination left to us, just to create a world where we think, "Oh, so women get to do all the things that men used to do at some point." It's a very quirky world, according to me, sir.

I personally thought that if there had been a few more episodes to justify and round it off, it could have been better. But personally, I love the world created in Akka.

'It has to be dialogue-baazi and massy'

IMAGE: Keerthy Suresh in Akka.

You're getting a lot of attention and adulation, and rightly so, for the role. So tell me about your preparation for playing Akka.

When Director Dharmaraj Shetty came and told me it was about gangsters who came from a very royal family, I was intrigued. The minute you say "gangster", the images that come to your mind are always guns, smoke and all that, right? But this is not just that. There is something royal about these gangsters.

It was very challenging to understand how to get into this character because when you say gangster, you also have to remember that she comes from a very royal family. So it's almost like I'm a gangster, but I'm also thinking in my head that I'm a queen.

When you're a queen and a gangster, you have to know how to keep your character in place: the way you walk, the way you talk and how strong you have to be. It has to come across as very dialogue-baazi and massy, but still in a very controlled and composed way.

Your Hindi is very good.

Thank you, sir. Hindi required a major, major preparation. Thanks to Vikas (Kumar). You know, the actor Vikas, who has worked in Kaala Paani and other projects. Vikas coached me along with his assistant Rohan. Rohan used to be on the set, and they were of great help.

I remember reading the first scene with Vikas on my very first day. He said, "Your Hindi is actually good." I always needed his validation, and I'm very, very happy.

So which language do you think in when you're acting?

I think in Tamil or Malayalam because Tamil is my mother tongue. Malayalam as well, because my father is a Malayali. Tamil and Malayalam go hand in hand in our house because I speak Tamil with my mother's family and Malayalam with my father's family. And now I speak Malayalam with my husband as well.

'You feel fulfilled as an actor'

IMAGE: Keerthy Suresh in Dorothy.

Just before Akka, I loved your performance in Dorothy. What was your reaction when Karthik Subbaraj came to you with Dorothy?

I was immediately impressed because it's not about playing a small or big character, or how much screen time the character gets. It's about what I'm doing in the film and what I'm contributing to it. That was very, very important to me.

The minute I read the story, I thought this was a story that needed to be told to society today. Being a part of it would be amazing.

My character, Dorothy, is such a catalyst in the plot. I felt that Dorothy's character was like the soul of the film, and she brings a lot of light to it. There's a lot of toxic masculinity around, and then comes this girl. So there's a lot of beauty in that. There's a change.

Even after the film's release, people keep asking me, "How did you die? What did they do to you? What exactly happened?" It's an open-ended question. Some things are better left untold. In this case, unshown.

It's just such a new experience for me. And I think it takes a lot. I would call it a very, very gutsy move on Karthik sir's part to do something like this.

Your character in Dorothy is a Malayali married into a Tamil family?

I play a Malayali woman who speaks a kind of Tamil that's very mixed with Malayalam because she's obviously not very fluent in Tamil, right?

Even that part was a little challenging for me because I'm fluent in both Tamil and Malayalam. That was also a big plus for playing the character. At the same time, it was a challenge because I had to speak Tamil, which I'm very fluent in, but make it sound as though I'm not familiar with the language, with a little Mallu accent.

In Dorothy, I had to pretend that I didn't know Tamil and that I had a little bit of a Malayalam accent when speaking Tamil. These are small things that I worked on.

That is where your acting skills came into play.

Yes. Some things you really want to work, but they might not. But when they do work, as they did in Dorothy, you feel fulfilled as an actor.

'It's not easy to make someone laugh'

IMAGE: Keerthy Suresh in Uppu Kappurambu.

I can take the liberty of telling you that I'd seen this comedy of yours a few years back, Uppu Kappurambu, and that didn't work for me at all.

I'm not just doing films like Dorothy, Akka or Mahanati. Every film cannot be the same, right? I also want to explore different kinds of characters.

This particular film you're talking about did not work for a lot of people, but it worked for some. I want to experiment. That's what I'm saying.

I've had a good run of experimenting with different things. When I look back at my career after five or ten years, I should feel that I'm able to pull off anything I take up.

The film you're talking about was made at a time when I was trying to explore comedy. I think I did another project called Raghu Thatha, which was decent. It's a film that talks about the imposition of Hindi in the South.

When I was doing that film, I received comments like, "How can you talk about banning Hindi when you're doing Hindi films?" It's actually not a wrong film. I want to explore different genres, even at the risk of failure.

Are you very keen on exploring the comic space?

I love comedy. I think it's one of the most difficult emotions to pull off. It's easy to make someone cry, but it's not easy to make someone laugh.

It's a scary zone, but somewhere I know that I can pull it off. So I love going into that zone.

Raghu Thatha, the comedy I'm talking about, addressed the serious issue of sexism.

It's a very common practice for women to keep hearing things like, "You should dress this way," "You should behave this way," and "This is how your body language should be." We address a lot of that in the film.

Do you feel responsible towards your audience?

Of course, of course. I feel very responsible, especially after Mahanati. I think I received the award when I was 26. Imagine a child receiving something like that the highest honour, the highest cinematic honour.

At such an early age, you genuinely don't know what to do after achieving something like that. After that, I received so many offers for biopics, but I didn't want to do them.

I remember walking on the streets, going out and meeting people. They used to tell me, "You look so young in person. You look so mature on screen."

It actually took a while for me to make people understand, "Hey, guys, I'm actually young. I'm not the person you see in Mahanati."

'People were hung up on seeing me as Savitri Amma'

IMAGE: Keerthy Suresh in Mahanati.

Was there a fear in you when you were so young and they made you play this mature actress?

Honestly, not really. I always thought people would imagine me as a character. But honestly, after the film, it took a while for people to separate me from that character. You know what I mean?

People were actually hung up on seeing me as Savitri Amma. I think they couldn't see me as anyone else, only as her.

It took me a good two or three years to gather myself and get out of that image. So, when something has a very good side to it, there's also a challenging side.

Was this balancing act tough?

It's something I've always enjoyed taking on as a challenge. I never thought, "Why did this happen?" because I had so many great things happening at the same time.

I got Mahanati and a National Award. When you have such achievements, you might miss out on other things as well.

I was doing commercial films and regular films, and then Mahanati happened. After that, I started getting all these female-driven characters.

I would also like to do interesting characters in commercial films. And I would like to do films that are carried on my shoulders. I want to balance both.

Because, sir, imagine doing a number of author-backed films and then having them not work out. Then you're not bringing much to the picture either. That's also a problem. There's a lot of responsibility involved.

Eventually, this film with Mahesh Babu happened. It's not that I was a fan of the character I played. But it was a song-and-dance routine, which is also essential for an Indian actor.

When I was doing that film, people asked me, "Will she be okay doing such commercial films?" I said, "Yes, I want to do them."

Because when I'm doing other kinds of films, where I'm really performing and giving my heart out, I also want to do other films where I can have fun.

So now, eight years after Mahanati, I feel like I'm in the best phase of my life. I've finished Dorothy and Akka has been released. I'm very happy with everything that's coming my way.

'My husband is my lucky charm'

IMAGE: Keerthy Suresh with husband Antony Thattil. Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Normally, after marriage, actresses face a downslide. But you're doing your best work at this time. How is that happening?

I'm really not sure if this has anything to do with marriage, sir, because all these projects are... It's not a very pleasant thought, but it does happen to actresses.

Yeah, yeah, I mean, by God's grace, it's happening that way. I would probably say my husband is my lucky charm.

Your husband is almost a childhood sweetheart, right?

Yeah, almost. Almost, yeah, kind of. We go back many years. We started a relationship a long time ago. But we were never friends who got into a relationship. We started dating from the time we knew each other, so we weren't friends before the relationship.

I mean, we're friends today, probably. We had a mutual friend, and that's how I knew him. Someone introduced the two of us.

So now that you're a very successful actor and married, has there been any change in your equation?

Every gesture of support that he was providing from a distance has now become much closer. That's all I would say, sir. Because honestly, there's not much of a change. Now that we're living together, we get to spend more time with each other.

You're living your dream?

Yeah, I am living my dream, which I never thought I would.

'I have not shared screen space with someone much older'

IMAGE: Keerthy Suresh and Rajinikanth in Annaatthe.

So, from playing a full-fledged hero in Akka to playing this very memorable cameo in Dorothy, you've covered the full spectrum. What are you looking for at this stage of your career? And are you getting it?

Honestly, you know what? I never calculate. I've always gone with the flow. I take things as they come to me.

I'm not someone who schedules my future projects by saying I want to do something like this or something like that. Honestly, everything that's come my way has been very spontaneous and organic.

Sometimes you feel that the opportunities you get are much better than what you actually expect. But it also works the other way. Sometimes things don't work out the way you intended them to.

Do you feel awkward when you're cast opposite an actor who is much older than you? Or do you accept it as part of the system?

I try to choose rational characters. Honestly, I've not shared screen space with someone much older. With Rajini sir and Chiranjeevi sir, I played their sister. I did not play their partner.