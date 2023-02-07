Keeravaani To Perform At The Oscars

IMAGE: NTR Jr and Ram Charan in RRR's Oscar nominated song Naatu Naatu.

M M Keeravaani, who could win an Oscar for Best Song for RRR's Naatu Naatu, is getting ready to perform live at the Academy Awards on March 12 in Los Angeles.

Understandably, he's nervous about facing a gathering of distinguished Hollywood personalities.

IMAGE: M M Keeravaani with his Golden Globe award for Best Original Song for RRR's Naatu Naatu. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"I am confident about winning. But performing the song live in front of such a gathering needs a lot of preparation and rehearsals," Keeravaani tells Subhash K Jha.

One of his primary concerns is his weight.

"For too long now, I have neglected my health. It was only at the Golden Globes, when even standing and giving a speech became a problem, that I became aware of my obesity. If the body is not healthy, the mind cannot be fully functional."

"If I am going to compose more songs that make my country proud, I have to be healthy in both body and mind."