News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Keeravaani To Perform At The Oscars

Keeravaani To Perform At The Oscars

By SUBHASH K JHA
February 07, 2023 17:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: NTR Jr and Ram Charan in RRR's Oscar nominated song Naatu Naatu.

M M Keeravaani, who could win an Oscar for Best Song for RRR's Naatu Naatu, is getting ready to perform live at the Academy Awards on March 12 in Los Angeles.

Understandably, he's nervous about facing a gathering of distinguished Hollywood personalities.

 

IMAGE: M M Keeravaani with his Golden Globe award for Best Original Song for RRR's Naatu Naatu. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"I am confident about winning. But performing the song live in front of such a gathering needs a lot of preparation and rehearsals," Keeravaani tells Subhash K Jha.

One of his primary concerns is his weight.

"For too long now, I have neglected my health. It was only at the Golden Globes, when even standing and giving a speech became a problem, that I became aware of my obesity. If the body is not healthy, the mind cannot be fully functional."

"If I am going to compose more songs that make my country proud, I have to be healthy in both body and mind."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
EXCLUSIVE! M M Keeravaani: 'We will win Oscar too'
EXCLUSIVE! M M Keeravaani: 'We will win Oscar too'
'Keeravaaniji Is A True Representation Of India'
'Keeravaaniji Is A True Representation Of India'
Naatu Naatu Beat Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Rihanna
Naatu Naatu Beat Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Rihanna
Nagpur Test: Will India play three spinners vs Aus?
Nagpur Test: Will India play three spinners vs Aus?
Sensex tanks 220 pts on selling in FMCG, steel shares
Sensex tanks 220 pts on selling in FMCG, steel shares
Will hear plea at the earliest: SC to Bilkis Bano
Will hear plea at the earliest: SC to Bilkis Bano
Who'll take home ICC 'Player of the Month' honours?
Who'll take home ICC 'Player of the Month' honours?

More like this

EXCLUSIVE! Naatu Naatu Composer On Golden Globe Win

EXCLUSIVE! Naatu Naatu Composer On Golden Globe Win

Keeravaani's Gracious Act At Globes

Keeravaani's Gracious Act At Globes

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances