Kay Kay Menon Takes Up A Role He Has Never Played Before

Kay Kay Menon delves into a new dimension, portraying a relatable yet flawed headmaster in the upcoming Amazon series Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya.

IMAGE: Kay Kay Menon in Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya.

Key Points Kay Kay Menon portrays Gyaneshwar Tripathi, a flawed yet intuitive headmaster, in the upcoming Prime Video series Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya.

Kay Kay was drawn to the role because he had never played a headmaster before and found the character's relatability and layered personality compelling.

This role marks a departure for the actor from previous OTT series like Farzi, Bambai Meri Jaan and Citadel: Honey Bunny.

If you have been missing Kay Kay Menon from the OTT screen, he returns with a heartwarming series, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, about an unlikely headmaster who rallies his staff to bring change despite challenges and limited resources. The series will release on July 24 on Prime Video.

'There's a goodness to him that makes him human'

IMAGE: Kay Kay Menon and Ajitesh Gupta in Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya.

"Over the years, I have had the chance to play all kinds of characters, from intelligence officers and politicians to criminals. But I have never played a headmaster before," Kay Kay tells Subhash K Jha about his new character, Gyaneshwar Tripathi.

"That intrigued me when I first read the script. What drew me in even more was how relatable Gyaneshwar is. He is not perfect and has many flaws, but he is also sharp, intuitive, and knows how to turn situations to his advantage. At the same time, there's a goodness to him that makes him human. These layers made the role interesting."

'This series is different from what I have done in Farzi, Bambai Meri Jaan, or Citadel'

IMAGE: Navin Kasturia, Deven Bhojani, Kay Kay Menon, Archana Puran Singh and Abhimanyu Singh in Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya.

Menon is all praise for Director Himank Gaur.

"Bringing a character like Gyaneshwar to life would not have been possible without Himank's clarity and direction, along with the incredible support of my co-actors. This series is different from what I have done in Farzi, Bambai Meri Jaan, or Citadel: Honey Bunny," Kay Kay says.

Kay Kay Menon has previously starred in OTT shows Special Ops, The Railway Men and Farzi.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff