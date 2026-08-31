Katrina-Vicky, Asha Parekh, Mumtaz At Kuku Kohli's Prayer Meet

Filmmaker Kuku Kohli passed away in Mumbai last week after suffering a heart attack, prompting a gathering of Bollywood personalities to pay their homage.

Key Points A prayer meet was held in Mumbai on Saturday to remember the late filmmaker Kuku Kohli.

Asha Parekh, Mumtaz, Poonam Dhillon, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal were among the many Bollywood personalities who offered condolences.

Aruna Irani mourned the loss of her husband, veteran filmmaker Kuku Kohli, who passed away on August 25.

At the prayer meet at the Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala Complex, northwest Mumbai, Arunaji was comforted by family members and friends.

Aruna Irani wed Kuku Kohli in 1990, and the couple kept their relationship private. They reportedly met on the sets of the 1991 film, Kohraam, starring Dharmendra.

Kuku Kohli had two daughters from his first marriage to Ritu Kohli, Karishma Kohli and Pooja Kohli.

Also seen here is Karishma's husband Mikhail Yawalkar, left.

Katrina Kaif shares a close bond with Karishma Kohli and made sure to attend Kuku Kohli's funeral as well as prayer meet, with her husband Vicky Kaushal.

Anil Kapoor.

Watch: Anil Kapoor consoles Aruna Irani

Video: Viral Bhayani

Filmmaker Danish Aslam with his wife, Shruti Seth.

Poonam Dhillon.

Sarita Joshi with Ketki Dave.

Kunickaa Sadanand.

Movie legend Asha Parekh.

Honey Irani.

Madhoo starred in Kuku Kohli's first directorial, Phool Aur Kaante.

Poonam Sinha and Mumtaz.

Ali Abbas Zafar and his wife Alicia.

Sanjay Kapoor.

Chunky Panday was a part of the Kohraam cast, where Kuku Kohli and Aruna Irani reportedly met.

Anupam Kher and Jackie Shroff.

Sameer.

Roop Kumar Rathod.

Rajpal Yadav.

Ramesh Goyal.

Aruna Irani's brother Indra Kumar.

Sham Kaushal.

Sunil Pal.

Sunny Kaushal.

Boney Kapoor.

Anees Bazme.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff