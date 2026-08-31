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Katrina-Vicky, Asha Parekh, Mumtaz At Kuku Kohli's Prayer Meet

By REDIFF MOVIES Updated: August 31, 2026 12:15 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Filmmaker Kuku Kohli passed away in Mumbai last week after suffering a heart attack, prompting a gathering of Bollywood personalities to pay their homage.

Key Points

  • A prayer meet was held in Mumbai on Saturday to remember the late filmmaker Kuku Kohli.
  • Asha Parekh, Mumtaz, Poonam Dhillon, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal were among the many Bollywood personalities who offered condolences.
 

Aruna Irani mourned the loss of her husband, veteran filmmaker Kuku Kohli, who passed away on August 25.

At the prayer meet at the Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala Complex, northwest Mumbai, Arunaji was comforted by family members and friends.

Aruna Irani

Aruna Irani wed Kuku Kohli in 1990, and the couple kept their relationship private. They reportedly met on the sets of the 1991 film, Kohraam, starring Dharmendra.

 

Karishma and Pooja Kohli with Mikhail Yawalkar and Aruna Irani

Kuku Kohli had two daughters from his first marriage to Ritu Kohli, Karishma Kohli and Pooja Kohli.

Also seen here is Karishma's husband Mikhail Yawalkar, left.

 

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif shares a close bond with Karishma Kohli and made sure to attend Kuku Kohli's funeral as well as prayer meet, with her husband Vicky Kaushal.

 

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor.

 

Watch: Anil Kapoor consoles Aruna Irani

Video: Viral Bhayani

 

Danish Aslam and Shruti Seth

Filmmaker Danish Aslam with his wife, Shruti Seth.

 

Poonam Dhillon

Poonam Dhillon.

 

Sarita Joshi and Ketki Dave

Sarita Joshi with Ketki Dave.

 

Kunickaa Sadanand

Kunickaa Sadanand.

 

Asha Parekh

Movie legend Asha Parekh.

 

Honey Irani

Honey Irani.

 

Madhoo

Madhoo starred in Kuku Kohli's first directorial, Phool Aur Kaante.

 

Poonam Sinha and Mumtaz

Poonam Sinha and Mumtaz.

 

Ali Abbas Zafar with Alicia

Ali Abbas Zafar and his wife Alicia.

 

Sanjay Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor.

 

Chunky Panday

Chunky Panday was a part of the Kohraam cast, where Kuku Kohli and Aruna Irani reportedly met.

 

Anupam Kher and Jackie Shroff

Anupam Kher and Jackie Shroff.

 

Sameer

Sameer.

 

Roop Kumar Rathod

Roop Kumar Rathod.

 

Rajpal Yadav

Rajpal Yadav.

 

Ramesh Goyal

Ramesh Goyal.

 

Indra Kumar

Aruna Irani's brother Indra Kumar.

 

Sham Kaushal

Sham Kaushal.

 

Sunil Pal

Sunil Pal.

 

Sunny Kaushal

Sunny Kaushal.

 

Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor.

 

Anees Bazme

Anees Bazme.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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