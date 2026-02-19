Katrina Kaif-Ranbir Kapoor's Big Break-Up

One of the reasons for Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor's break-up was reported as family pressure.

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in 2009. Photograph: Rediff Archives

They worked in back-to-back hits together, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009) and Raajneeti (2010).

They split in 2016.

While we have seen many love stories bloom in Bollywood, many have remained unfulfilled.

Dinesh Raheja looks at the many love stories that just didn't work out.

How Katrina and Ranbir fell in love

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor at the premiere of their movie, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani in 2009. Photograph: The late Pradeep Bandekar

Bollywood has a history of two heartthrobs joining forces to form a supercouple, so it wasn't a surprise when Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif struck sparks off each other while starring in back-to-back hits together, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009) and Raajneeti (2010). The dynamic duo were young, attractive and compatible.

At first, the twosome tried to keep their tie-up low key, but evoked tidal waves of curiosity. Their leaked holiday snaps from Ibiza went viral, Ranbir's cousin Kareena good-naturedly teased him about Katrina on television, and Katrina was spotted at Kapoor family dinners.

Why Katrina-Ranbir split

After seven years, many thought Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif was endgame but instead, it ended on a sudden note in 2016. Though one of the reasons reported was family pressure, the couple themselves maintained a stoic silence and professionally completed Jagga Jasoos (2017), their last film together.

In 2024, Ranbir and Kareena crossed paths once again as they shared a buggy ride with their respective spouses for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Their decorum was an exemplary lesson on how to break up without breaking down the rules of civility.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff