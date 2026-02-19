HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » Katrina Kaif-Ranbir Kapoor's Big Break-Up

Katrina Kaif-Ranbir Kapoor's Big Break-Up

By DINESH RAHEJA
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 19, 2026 12:13 IST

x

One of the reasons for Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor's break-up was reported as family pressure.

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in 2009. Photograph: Rediff Archives

Key Points

  • Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor were in relationship for seven years.
  • They worked in back-to-back hits together, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009) and Raajneeti (2010).
  • They split in 2016.

While we have seen many love stories bloom in Bollywood, many have remained unfulfilled.

Dinesh Raheja looks at the many love stories that just didn't work out.

 

How Katrina and Ranbir fell in love

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor at the premiere of their movie, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani in 2009. Photograph: The late Pradeep Bandekar

Bollywood has a history of two heartthrobs joining forces to form a supercouple, so it wasn't a surprise when Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif struck sparks off each other while starring in back-to-back hits together, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009) and Raajneeti (2010). The dynamic duo were young, attractive and compatible.

At first, the twosome tried to keep their tie-up low key, but evoked tidal waves of curiosity. Their leaked holiday snaps from Ibiza went viral, Ranbir's cousin Kareena good-naturedly teased him about Katrina on television, and Katrina was spotted at Kapoor family dinners.

Why Katrina-Ranbir split

After seven years, many thought Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif was endgame but instead, it ended on a sudden note in 2016. Though one of the reasons reported was family pressure, the couple themselves maintained a stoic silence and professionally completed Jagga Jasoos (2017), their last film together.

In 2024, Ranbir and Kareena crossed paths once again as they shared a buggy ride with their respective spouses for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Their decorum was an exemplary lesson on how to break up without breaking down the rules of civility.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

DINESH RAHEJA
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ranbir Kapoor discusses his break-up with Katrina
Ranbir Kapoor discusses his break-up with Katrina
Ranbir: Katrina's a superhit machine!
Ranbir: Katrina's a superhit machine!
Ranbir Kapoor: Katrina is a very special part of my life
Ranbir Kapoor: Katrina is a very special part of my life
Katrina-Ranbir together again for Ajab Prem sequel?
Katrina-Ranbir together again for Ajab Prem sequel?
Why John Abraham-Bipasha Basu Split
Why John Abraham-Bipasha Basu Split

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Chia Cure: 8 Reasons To Have Chia Seeds

webstory image 2

10 Foods That Are Good For Your Gut

webstory image 3

Amish's Baked Eggplant: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Watch: NATO holds STEADFAST DART 26 exercise in Germany1:34

Watch: NATO holds STEADFAST DART 26 exercise in Germany

Glam Queen Urvashi Rautela Shines Brighter Than Ever!2:53

Glam Queen Urvashi Rautela Shines Brighter Than Ever!

Sakshi Malik's HOT Gym Avatar is Breaking the Internet!0:49

Sakshi Malik's HOT Gym Avatar is Breaking the Internet!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO