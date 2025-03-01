Katrina Goes On Holiday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

After taking a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Katrina Kaif takes a relaxing one in Altaussee, Austria.

'That time again at #mayrlifealtausse … the amazing tranquility and beauty of this place always surprises me .. the stunning snow clad mountain walks with the sound of ice melting in the lake,' Katrina describes the scene locale.

She adds, 'Time truly comes to a stand still and I always seem to find a moments of clarity which can otherwise sometimes be elusive… Such a wonderful team who make you feel like family and a truly gifted ...a perfect reset… @mayrlife_official.'

The Mayrlife Altaussee is a medical health resort, which aims to provide recovery, relaxation and health.

The view from Katrina's window.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com