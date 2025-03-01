HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Katrina Goes On Holiday

March 01, 2025 10:16 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

After taking a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Katrina Kaif takes a relaxing one in Altaussee, Austria.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

'That time again at #mayrlifealtausse … the amazing tranquility and beauty of this place always surprises me .. the stunning snow clad mountain walks with the sound of ice melting in the lake,' Katrina describes the scene locale.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

She adds, 'Time truly comes to a stand still and I always seem to find a moments of clarity which can otherwise sometimes be elusive… Such a wonderful team who make you feel like family and a truly gifted ...a perfect reset… @mayrlife_official.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

The Mayrlife Altaussee is a medical health resort, which aims to provide recovery, relaxation and health.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

The view from Katrina's window.

