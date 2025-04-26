'Tourism will get hit. Thousands of lives will suffer. Businesses will shut down.'

Jigra Actor Vedang Raina takes the terror attack in Pahalgam personally.

A Kashmiri Pandit, the actor had visited his beautiful hometown just last year, promising himself he would return more often.

He tells Subhash K Jha, "Kashmir is already a sensitive topic for me as a Kashmiri Pandit and this is just the saddest thing that could have happened. It can’t get any worse... or can it? Every time we say this is as inhuman as it can get, they surprise us again."

As a Kashmiri Pandit, how do you react to the Pahalgam tragedy?

I take it very personally. I can’t explain how upsetting this is; how angry it makes me.

Do you visit Kashmir often?

My parents are Kashmiris but I have been to Kashmir only once in my life and that was last year.

I visited Srinagar, Pahalgam and Gulmarg.

Kashmir is the most beautiful place I’ve ever been to. During my visit, I thought it was finally back on track; there’s so much progress; it feels safe to visit.

I thought everyone should visit this place and experience what I have experienced. I decided to come back every year because it felt like home.

And now?

Now, it’s out of the window. I can’t even imagine how the locals must be feeling.

The victims, their families... It’s heart-wrenching. My blood boils.

Kashmir just went back by 20 years because of a handful of low lives.

Tourism will get hit. Thousands of lives will suffer. Businesses will shut down.

How deep is your connection with Kashmir?

My grandfather’s generation left Kashmir.

My parents visited Srinagar often as they had many relatives... before the exodus, of course.

All my life I had only heard stories about Kashmir until my visit last year.

The family showed me around, all the places they visited in their childhood. It was bittersweet.

We lost our homes. But it was also so satisfying to be back.

Would you go back now?

Of course I would! I won’t let a bunch of cowards scare me.

Kashmir is and will remain paradise.

