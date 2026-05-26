'You constantly have to prove yourself, improve yourself, and stay mentally strong.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kashika Kapoor/Instagram

Key Points Kashika Kapoor dreamt of acting from childhood, starting her journey at 15 with auditions and music videos before moving into films.

She acknowledges the industry's challenges, including rejection and uncertainty, but values the South industry's discipline and respect for craft.

Her upcoming projects include the emotionally layered film Caste and another South film with Aadi Sai Kumar, both offering new creative challenges.

From childhood dreams to carving her own path in the South film industry, Kashika Kapoor is forging ahead in her career.

And it's rewarding her well. She will be seen in the upcoming Telugu film, Caste, as well as another movie starring Telugu actor Aadi Sai Kumar.

"I always try to choose roles that challenge me emotionally and creatively, and both these projects have allowed me to explore different sides of myself," she says.

How did you become an actress? Did you always want to be one?

Absolutely. I was one of those kids who grew up saying, 'I want to be an actress.'

I loved performing from a very young age, whether it was dancing, stage performances, sports events, or just being in front of the camera.

I started my journey around the age of 15 with auditions, ads, and music videos, and slowly worked my way into films.

I think storytelling always attracted me because it allows you to live so many different lives through one profession. Over the years, acting stopped being just a dream and became something I dedicated myself to.

'Nothing Worthwhile Comes Easy'

IMAGE: Kashika Kapoor in Caste. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kashika Kapoor/Instagram

Was it tough landing acting jobs? Is it easier to get a break in the south?

Nothing worthwhile comes easy, especially in this industry. There's a lot of rejection, uncertainty, and pressure that people don't see.

You constantly have to prove yourself, improve yourself, and stay mentally strong.

Every industry has its own challenges, whether it's Hindi cinema or the South industry. But what I truly appreciate about the South industry is the discipline, respect for craft, and the way audiences genuinely celebrate performances.

Tell us about your upcoming South films.

I'm very excited about the projects coming up. One of them is Caste, a very powerful and emotionally layered story.

I have another South film alongside Aadi Sai Kumar, and I'm genuinely excited for audiences to see that because it's a completely different space for me as an actor.

I always try to choose roles that challenge me emotionally and creatively, and both these projects have allowed me to explore different sides of myself.

'For me, longevity comes from constantly evolving, learning'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kashika Kapoor/Instagram

What are you working on next?

My focus is on growth. Not just doing more work, but doing meaningful work.

Along with my South films, I'm working on a Hindi project that I'm very excited about. I want to keep exploring characters that leave an impact and stories that stay with people long after they leave the theatre.

For me, longevity comes from constantly evolving, learning, and never becoming too comfortable. That's the phase I'm in right now, and I'm really enjoying it.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff