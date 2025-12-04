Kartik Dances At Sister's Haldi Ceremony

The wedding festivities for Kartik Aaryan's younger sister, Kritika Tiwari have begun in full swing in their hometown, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, on December 3.
The colour of the day was yellow, as the siblings and their guests danced at Kritika's haldi ceremony.
Kartik shows off his tattoo, which is reportedly Kritika's nickname.
A lot of song and dance.
Kartik dances on Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli.
Showering love on the bride.
Kartik's mother Mala Tiwari, second from right, claps along.
Kartik and Kritika hug their nani.
Kartik writes, 'Shaadi mein free ki performance karwa rahe hai ghar waale Sangeet Season On #Tikki.'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff