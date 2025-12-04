HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kartik Dances At Sister's Haldi Ceremony

Kartik Dances At Sister's Haldi Ceremony

December 04, 2025 15:08 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

The wedding festivities for Kartik Aaryan's younger sister, Kritika Tiwari have begun in full swing in their hometown, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, on December 3.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

The colour of the day was yellow, as the siblings and their guests danced at Kritika's haldi ceremony.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik shows off his tattoo, which is reportedly Kritika's nickname.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

A lot of song and dance.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik dances on Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Showering love on the bride.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik's mother Mala Tiwari, second from right, claps along.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik and Kritika hug their nani.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik writes, 'Shaadi mein free ki performance karwa rahe hai ghar waale Sangeet Season On #Tikki.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

