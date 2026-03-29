Kartik Aaryan To Play Pilot in Shimit Amin's Captain India

Captain India is the real-life story of a commercial pilot who risked his own life to save hundreds of passengers.

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan. Photograph: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Key Points Kartik Aaryan will star in Captain India, an aerial action film directed by Shimit Amin.

For his role as a real-life pilot, Kartik is undergoing training to learn how to fly a plane.

The film is inspired by India's humanitarian evacuation operations and a commercial pilot's mid-air survival story.

Shimit Amin, known for Chak De! India, returns to direction after a long hiatus for this project.

Captain India is scheduled to begin shooting in July and will be filmed in Morocco and India.

Kartik Aaryan is flying high, in more ways than one.

For his forthcoming aerial action film which starts shooting in July, Kartik is learning to fly a plane: A skill far removed for the actor from learning to play the guitar or to do the breakdance for a role.

Shimit Amin's Return to Direction

The untitled film will be directed by Shimit Amin. The very talented Shimit Amin who once directed Shah Rukh Khan in the iconic Chak De! India in 2007 and who has since then directed only one other feature film in 2009, has been coaxed out of voluntary retirement by Kartik Aaryan for a real-life airborne story. The film is titled Captain India.

Authenticity in Portrayal

Kartik would actually be learning to fly. A source close to the project reveals, "It is a real-life mid-air survival story. Director Shimit Amin is known to favour authenticity. He really can't have Kartik faking the piloting. Kartik is actually learning how to fly a plane so that he is a hundred percent prepared for the part."

Inspired by Real-Life Heroism

Captain India is the real-life story of a commercial pilot who risked his own life to save hundreds of passengers. The film is inspired by India's major humanitarian evacuation operations. It will be shot in Morocco and India.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff