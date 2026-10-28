Kartik Aaryan To Lead Operation Sindoor

Kartik Aaryan is set to headline Vivek Agnihotri's military drama Operation Sindoor, a film based on India's deep strikes inside Pakistan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Key Points Kartik Aaryan will star in Vivek Agnihotri's Operation Sindoor, a real-life military drama.

The film is based on Lieutenant General K J S 'Tiny' Dhillon's book Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India's Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan.

The story focuses on the Indian armed forces' retaliatory strikes after the April 22, 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam.

Kartik Aaryan has signed on to play the lead role in Vivek Agnihotri's military drama, Operation Sindoor.

The film is based on true events, drawing directly from the book Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India's Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan, penned by retired Lieutenant General K J S 'Tiny' Dhillon.

The story revolves around the retaliatory precision strikes conducted by the Indian Armed Forces, following the April 22, 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam.

A New Collaboration

This marks the first collaboration between the National Award-winning actor Kartik Aaryan and Vivek Agnihotri (known for The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files).

The high-stakes action drama will be jointly backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Agnihotri's banner, I Am Buddha Productions.

Upcoming Projects

Kartik Aaryan is currently filming another real life story -- Shimit Amin's aerial rescue film, Captain India, which is set against the backdrop of the Yemen conflict.

Once he wraps up production on Captain India, he is scheduled to shift his focus to Operation Sindoor.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff