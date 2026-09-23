Kartik Aaryan: 'Still Numb With Excitement'

Kartik Aaryan and Yami Gautam were honoured at the 72nd National Film Awards, with President Droupadi Murmu commending their contributions to Indian cinema and urging celebrities to promote healthy lifestyles.

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, winners of the Best Actor and Best Actress Awards. Kartik shared the Best Actor award with movie legend Mammootty. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Key Points Kartik Aaryan received the Best Actor award for his role in Chandu Champion, expressing deep gratitude and dedicating the honour to Paralympians.

Yami Gautam won her first National Film Award for Best Actress for Article 370, emphasising the importance of continuous learning and hard work.

President Droupadi Murmu congratulated all awardees, highlighting that Indian films reflect the nation's image and urging celebrities to avoid endorsing harmful products.

Kartik Aaryan expressed his gratitude and excitement after receiving the National Award in Gujarat, describing the moment as special and leaving him "speechless".

Speaking to the media after the ceremony, Kartik thanked everyone for the honour and also expressed his appreciation for the President's address. "Thank you, thank you very much... I am very happy. I would also like to thank President ma'am. She addressed it so wonderfully and the way she did. I am speechless," he said.

The actor appeared visibly overwhelmed by the recognition as he reflected on the significance of receiving the prestigious honour.

Kartik Aaryan's Emotional Acceptance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

In a social media post, Kartik poured out his heart, affectionately reflecting on how a 'mumma's boy from Gwalior who dared to dream of becoming an actor from an environment jahan log aise sapno par haskar aage badh jaate hai.'

Expressing his emotions with gratitude, the actor wrote, 'Finally, I witnessed and lived the moment... still numb with excitement and nervousness... A dream of a small town boy... the dream of every actor in the country...

'The National Award for Best Actor Chandu Nahi, Champiyon hai Main. I will always be grateful and indebted to Kabir sir* and Sajid sir** for trusting me with the responsibility of playing India's first Paralympic Gold Champion- Murlikant Petkar sir on the big screen.

'The journey was extremely painful, but the result is as sweet as rasmalai! I feel humbled and emotional at the same time.'

Kartik gave a special shoutout to his parents, who were in the audience, thanking for their blessings, unconditional love, and support.

'The only constant companions in this long journey have been my belief in myself, my backbone -- my parents' blessings, their unconditional love and support, my friends' encouragement at every juncture when I was losing hope, and my team, who works tirelessly to make my work life smooth.

'Thank you to everyone who has been part of this impossible journey,' he added, further dedicating the honour with every Paralympian in the country.

Watch Kartik Aaryan receive National Award for Chandu Champion

Yami Gautam's Pride and Learning

Yami Gautam, who received her first National Award for her performance in the 2024 film Article 370, said there was still much left for her to learn and accomplish in her journey, while describing the honour as a matter of immense pride.

After receiving the award from President Murmu, Yami spoke about what the recognition meant to her.

"I'm still trying to soak in this moment. It's a great matter of pride and honour for any artist. Any film artist who's worked all their life. And I say this, I'm sure, on behalf of all of us who have dreams, who come to the city with dreams. You don't know what life has for you," she said.

"Aap mehnat karte rahiye, aap achha kaam karte rahiye, aur ek na ek din aisa hoga. Mujhe nahin pata main kahan pahunchi hoon. Meri journey mein abhi mujhe bahut kuch seekhna baaki hai, bahut kaam karna baaki hai. Ye apne aap mein hi itna bada samman hai, aur aisi jagah par, jo itni aitihasik jagah hai, bahut hi garv mehsoos hota hai," she said.

Her husband filmmaker Aditya Dhar later received the National Award for Best Film for Article 370, which he produced and was directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale.

Both Yami and Aditya will be in contention at next year's National Awards -- she for her performance in Suparn S Varma's Haq; he for directing Dhurandhar.

Watch Yami Gautam receive the National Award

'Nag Ashwin brought a uniquely imaginative vision to the film'

IMAGE: Swapna Dutt, Nag Ashwin, Priyanka Dutt won the National Award For Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment for Kalki 2898 AD. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ashwin Nag/Instagram

Vyjayanthi Movies is celebrating a significant milestone with Kalki 2898 AD being honoured with two National Awards for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Special Effects.

Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD emerged from an ambitious vision to create a cinematic world that brought together mythology, science fiction and large-scale storytelling.

The film's National Award recognition acknowledges the collective creativity and craft that went into bringing that vision to life.

Sharing her gratitude, Producer Priyanka Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies said, "Winning the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment for Kalki 2898 AD is an immensely proud moment for all of us at Vyjayanthi Movies. To see a film that began with a bold and ambitious vision receive this recognition is deeply gratifying."

Says Priyanka, "From the very beginning, Nag Ashwin brought a uniquely imaginative vision to the film, and bringing that vision to life was a remarkable collective effort. The dedication, conviction and creativity of our cast and crew made it possible to build a world that audiences could experience and embrace.

"To be honoured with two National Awards is a significant milestone for everyone associated with Kalki 2898 AD, and a recognition of the creativity and craft that went into its making."

Priyanka sees the culmination of her production house's journey in the National Awards. "For Vyjayanthi Movies, this is another cherished chapter in a journey spanning decades -- one rooted in the belief that cinema is about dreaming big, taking chances and telling stories that stay with audiences.

"We are deeply grateful to the National Awards jury, Nag Ashwin, our cast and crew, and everyone who has been part of this journey. As the next chapter of Kalki takes shape, we look forward to continuing to dream fearlessly and push the boundaries of storytelling."

With inputs from Subhash K Jha and ANI

*Kabir Khan, director; **Sajid Nadiadwala, producer

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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