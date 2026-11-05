Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan Team Up For Ladaku

Kartik Aaryan and filmmaker Kabir Khan are joining forces with Ananya Birla's Birla Studios for Ladaku, marking Kartik's debut as a producer.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Key Points Kartik Aaryan will make his debut as a producer with Dopamine Studios for Ladaku.

Kartik is currently working on Captain India.



Kartik Aaryan and filmmaker Kabir Khan have come together with Ananya Birla's Birla Studios for a heart-tugging, inspiring film titled Ladaku.

Birla Studios, on Wednesday, announced the worldwide theatrical release date of Ladaku as June 18, 2027.

The film is produced by Birla Studios and Kabir Khan Entertainment, marking Kartik Aaryan's debut as a producer with Dopamine Studios.

Ladaku narrates the real-life story of ambition, grit and hope, the makers said.

Kartik Aaryan's Busy Slate

Kartik Aaryan is currently working on Captain India.

Directed by Shimit Amin, best known for Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De! India, Captain India is produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Baweja Studios alongside Dopamine Studios.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff