Home  » Movies » Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan Team Up For Ladaku

Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan Team Up For Ladaku

Source: ANI November 05, 2026 11:51 IST 1 Minute Read
x

Kartik Aaryan and filmmaker Kabir Khan are joining forces with Ananya Birla's Birla Studios for Ladaku, marking Kartik's debut as a producer.

Kartik Aaryan

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Key Points

  • Kartik Aaryan will make his debut as a producer with Dopamine Studios for Ladaku.
  • Kartik is currently working on Captain India.
 

Kartik Aaryan and filmmaker Kabir Khan have come together with Ananya Birla's Birla Studios for a heart-tugging, inspiring film titled Ladaku.

Birla Studios, on Wednesday, announced the worldwide theatrical release date of Ladaku as June 18, 2027.

The film is produced by Birla Studios and Kabir Khan Entertainment, marking Kartik Aaryan's debut as a producer with Dopamine Studios.

Ladaku narrates the real-life story of ambition, grit and hope, the makers said.

Kartik Aaryan's Busy Slate

Kartik Aaryan is currently working on Captain India.

Directed by Shimit Amin, best known for Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De! India, Captain India is produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Baweja Studios alongside Dopamine Studios.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Source: ANI

More News Coverage

Kartik AaryanKabir KhanBirla StudiosLadakuAnanya Birla

More From Rediff

Ramayana: Part 1 Review: Yash Steals Ranbir's Thunder

Ramayana: Part 1 Review: Yash Steals Ranbir's Thunder
Ramayana: Part 1 Review: All Scale No Soul

Ramayana: Part 1 Review: All Scale No Soul
Early Ramayana Reviews: 'Impressive'

Early Ramayana Reviews: 'Impressive'

Related Stories

Guess How Much Mrunal Thakur's Diwali Outfit Costs?

Guess How Much Mrunal Thakur's Diwali Outfit Costs?

Quick Links

IndiaDopamine StudiosBaweja StudiosBhushan KumarShimit Amin

Web Stories

Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled

Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled
Apple TV 4K: 6 Things To Know

Apple TV 4K: 6 Things To Know

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop: What It Offers

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop: What It Offers