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Kartik Aaryan Hospitalised, To Undergo Knee Surgery

By SUBHASH K JHA August 19, 2026 11:53 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Kartik Aaryan sustained a severe knee injury during an intense action sequence for his upcoming sports drama, leading to immediate surgery and a temporary halt in film production.

Kartik Aaryan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Key Points

  • Kartik Aaryan suffered a severe knee injury during an intense action sequence for Kabir Khan's untitled sports drama.
  • The actor is scheduled to undergo knee surgery within a day at the Fortis Raheja Hospital in Mahim, north central Mumbai.
  • The injury has temporarily halted the production of Kabir Khan's film, which was in its final two days of shooting.
 

Kartik Aaryan suffered a knee injury while filming an action sequence in Mumbai and is scheduled to undergo knee surgery within a day. The accident occurred during the final two days of shooting for director Kabir Khan's untitled sports drama.

The actor was immediately rushed to the Fortis Raheja Hospital in Mahim, north central Mumbai. Doctors will perform the knee surgery on August 20, and it will be followed by a strict recommendation for a few days of complete rest.

Impact on Film Production

The production of Kabir Khan's sports drama, where Kartik plays a kickboxing coach and also marks his debut as a producer under Dopamine Studios, has been put on a temporary halt right at its finish line.

The injury will cause a brief delay in his upcoming schedule, including the start of the next schedule of his romantic drama with director Anurag Basu co-starring Sreeleela.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

More News Coverage

Kartik AaryanKabir KhanMumbaiFortis Raheja HospitalMahim

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