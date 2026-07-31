Kartik Aaryan Donates Rs 1 Crore for Assam Flood Relief

Kartik Aaryan's Rs 1 crore donation for Assam flood relief was acknowledged by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

IMAGE: A damaged house at Kamalchapori village following floods in Sivasagar, Assam. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kartik Aaryan made a quiet donation of Rs 1 crore to support Assam flood relief efforts.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the actor on X for his significant financial assistance.

The donation comes as Assam faces severe monsoon floods, causing a humanitarian crisis.

After Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan has stepped forward to provide to aid to Assam, after the devastating floods, and has donated Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million).

IMAGE: A man walks through thick mud left behind after floodwaters receded at Kamalchapori village in Sivasagar, Assam. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kartik's gesture was revealed when Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude on X, praising the actor for his commendable gesture and timely financial intervention. Kartik's financial assistance arrives at a critical juncture as Assam grapples with devastating floods.

Kartik joins a growing list of public figures who have stepped forward with financial aid to help Assam recover from the crisis.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff