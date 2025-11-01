Kartik Aaryan Bags First Double Role

'Kartik was keen to do a double role for some time now. And who better to script and direct it than Anees Bazmee?'

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Kartik Aaryan's career is on a roll. While he wraps up work on his intense Anurag Basu love story Tu Meri Zindagi Hai, the romcom with Ananya Pandey Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri produced by Karan Johar, will release on the last day of this year.

Kartik has just given his nod to Ram Aur Shyam, his first double role venture to be directed by Anees Bazmee.

While neither Kartik nor Anees are at liberty to talk of the project, a source in the know reveals, "Kartik and Anees have a huge comfort level and mutual regard after Bhool Bhulaiya. Kartik was keen to do a double role for some time now."

"And who better to script and direct it than Anees? Ram Aur Shyam is in the comedic compound but unlike anything attempted in the genre by earlier superstars like Dilip Kumar (Ram Aur Shyam), Rajesh Khanna (Sachcha Jhootha), Shah Rukh Khan (Duplicate) and Hrithik Roshan (Kaho Na...Pyar Hai)."

The Kartik-helmed Ram Aur Shyam would have nothing to do with Dilip Kumar's Ram Aur Shyam released in 1967.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff