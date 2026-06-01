The 'Teenager' Who Beat Ranveer Singh

'Right now, people may see it (my youthful face) as an advantage, but behind it there have been many years of struggles and disadvantages -- like being bullied -- which shaped me more than anything else.'

IMAGE: Yudhvir Ahlawat in Kartavya.

Key Points Yudhvir Ahlawat expressed surprise and humility at topping the IMDb India popularity list, viewing it as audience love rather than 'beating' superstars.

He landed his role in Kartavya after a single take audition through Mukesh Chhabra's casting team, feeling an immediate connection to his character, Harpal.

Ahlawat considers his youthful appearance an advantage for understanding character emotions deeply, attributing his resilience to past struggles like bullying.

Ahlawat is selective about future projects, aiming for steady growth and memorable, honest performances over fleeting popularity, with several projects and a long-running theatre production in his pipeline.

IMDB lists the most popular Indian celebrities every week, based on how often their profiles are visited by internet users. When IMDB India recently dropped the latest top 30, a surprise name was at the top: Yudhvir Ahlawat, who beat superstars Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Vijay and Mohanlal.

Yudhvir starred in the recent Netflix film, Kartavya, starring Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Mishra and Rasika Duggal, where he played a 16-year-old sharpshooter.

Yudhvir is actually 33 years old!

He tells Subhash K Jha, "After the audition, I had this feeling that I was part of the project. I started seeing myself very close to my character, Harpal, as if he had already started becoming a part of me."

'I don't see it as 'beating' anyone'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yudhvir Ahlawat/Instagram

Yudhvir, how does it feel to top the IMDB list, beating the biggest superstars?

Honestly, it still feels surreal. I had no idea about it at all.

I was preparing a self-test for a project when one of my friends told me that I had come first on the IMDb list. For a moment, I couldn't even believe it. It took me time to process it.

At the same time, I don't see it as 'beating' anyone. I respect all the senior artists and superstars. For me, it feels more like audience love reflecting in an unexpected way. Moments like these motivate me to work harder and stay focused on the journey ahead.

How did you land the role in Kartavya?

One day, I received a call from (casting director) Mukesh Chhabra sir's casting team. They told me they were casting for Kartavya and wanted me to audition for a role.

I went to their office and gave the audition.

They only took one take from me, and after that I was told to go. After the audition, I had this feeling that I was part of the project. I started seeing myself very close to my character, Harpal, as if he had already started becoming a part of me. A week later, I got a call from Red Chillies' office confirming that I had been selected.

'There have been many years of struggles and disadvantages, like being bullied'

IMAGE: Yudhvir Ahlawat, Sanjay Mishra and Saif Ali Khan in Kartavya.

You look 15 when you are actually more than double that age. Is that an advantage?

Not really. I usually don't talk about my real age until I've been selected for a role. But if there's any advantage, it's that I am able to understand the emotions of characters and films deeply, compared to my co-actors.

I also keep writing at times, which helps me observe things better. Right now, people may see it as an advantage, but behind it there have been many years of struggles and disadvantages -- like being bullied -- which shaped me more than anything else.

What was it like working with Director Pulkit and Saif Ali Khan?

Working with Pulkit sir was a very good experience. Even before going on set, during group readings and narration sessions, I developed a strong comfort and connection with him.

Every day on set, I learned something new from him, especially about discipline, preparation, and honesty in a performance.

Working with Saif sir was equally amazing. He is very considerate towards his co-actors. Whenever my close-up shots were being taken, he would give cues with the same emotion and energy so that I could perform better.

I admired that there is absolutely no insecurity in him towards his co-actors. He keeps a very relaxed and positive atmosphere on set, which makes the entire process comfortable and enjoyable.

'I see my future as a long journey, not a sudden rise'

IMAGE: With Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey in Love Hostel. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yudhvir Ahlawat/Instagram

Tell us about your forthcoming work.

I have three-four projects in the pipeline, including a web show, an independent film, and a feature film. I have also been performing in the Broadway-style theatre production, Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical. It is being directed by Feroz Abbas Khan for the past eight years. We've performed this show in several countries, including the US and Canada.

Is Kartavya getting you more quality projects?

Yes, Kartavya has opened new doors for me and led to more meaningful conversations within the industry. People are noticing my work with a more serious perspective, which is very encouraging.

At the same time, I'm being selective with what I take up next. For me, it's not about doing more projects, but about choosing the right ones that challenge me as an actor and help me grow further.

How do you see your future?

I see my future as a long journey, not a sudden rise. For me, it's about steady growth and evolving with every role I do.

I want to keep pushing myself into characters that challenge me, and hopefully, even surprise people at times.

At the end of the day, my goal is simple -- to be remembered for honest performances and meaningful work, not just momentary popularity.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff