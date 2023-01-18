News
Karisma, Sonakshi Get Ready To Shine In Berlin

Source: PTI
January 18, 2023 13:09 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Zoya Akhtar/Instagram

S S Rajamouli's RRR may be turning into a global star, staring at Oscar success, but India has many more gems just waiting to be discovered.

And some of them are taking their baby steps.

Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi's eight-part crime drama Dahaad, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah, will have its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival under the Berlinale Series programme.

Set in a small, sleepy town in Rajasthan, Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati (Sinha) and her colleagues have to investigate when women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms, and a serial killer is suspected to be on the prowl.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zoya Akhtar/Instagram

The Berlinale Series, the section established by the festival in 2015, offers a first look at new Web series productions from around the world.

Other shows that are a part of the Berlinale Series programme are Agent (Denmark), Arkitekten (Norway), Bad Behaviour (Australia), The Good Mothers (United Kingdom), Spy/Master (Romania/Germany) and Why Try to Change Me Now (China).

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor has reason to be excited too.

'Brown goes to Berlin! Thrilled to know that Brown has been chosen as one of the 16 titles across five continents to screen at the Berlinale Series Market! Congratulations Team #BROWN,' she explains.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Brown, directed by Abhinay Deo, is based on Abheek Barua's book City of Death.

Also starring Surya Sharma, Aniruddh Roy and Soni Razdan, Brown is a crime drama set in Kolkata, about a suicidal and alcoholic detective Rita Brown and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt.

They have to keep aside their personal demons to find a serial killer.

The Berlin International Film Festival is scheduled to take place between February 16 and 26.

Source: PTI
