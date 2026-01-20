Karisma-Kangana Give Us A Peek Into 2016

The year is 2016, not 2026!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Film folk have been rewinding time and posting memories from 2016 on social media. That was certainly an interesting year, going by the many milestones these celebs are posting.

While sister Kareena was pregnant with Taimur, Karisma Kapoor, then 41, spent 2016 indulging in fashion and friends.

It was in 2016 that Kangana Ranaut had to handle one of the biggest controversies in her life, as her alleged affair with Hrithik Roshan ended sourly and they handed legal notices to each other.

Nimrat Kaur, then 33, spent 2016 travelling. It was also the year when her first commercial hit, Airlift, released.

Huma Qureshi was 29 in 2016, and she spent the year working hard on projects like Gurinder Chaddha's Viceroy House and the Akshay Kumar-starrer Jolly LLB 2.

Karishma Tanna, then 32, was busy building her career in 2016. After getting a taste of Bigg Boss the year before, Karishma did other reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, Comedy Nights Bachao and a guest appearance in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

After wowing everyone with her performances, Konkona Sen Sharma went behind the camera to direct her first film, Death In The Gunj in 2016. Starring an interesting mix of actors, the well-reviewed film went on to win many awards.

Angira Dhar spent some part of 2016 shooting for her sweet love story with Vickey Kaushal, Love Per Square Foot. It was an important film for her professionally and personally, as she fell in love with its director Anand Tiwari, and later married him.

2016 was the year of many firsts for Sayani Gupta, among them her first SRK film, Fan.

Anil Kapoor spent 2016 giving us some great drama in his thrilling series, 24, and posing for selfies with his Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Ranveer Singh.

Soha Ali Khan was enjoying her newly-married status with Kunal Kemmu.

2016 was the year of PINK, the Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu starrer, which started conversations and was a milestone in Angad Bedi's career.

