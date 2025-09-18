Karishma's Swiss Holiday

Rakul looks like a sunflower... Disha aces New York fashion... Kajol's feelings are getting complicated...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna enjoys the view at the Buurgenstock resort in Switzerland.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh looks like a sunflower, doesn't she?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani celebrates the Calvin Klein Spring 2026 collection in New York.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

'Sometimes ur feelings can get complicated but dressing shouldn't be! Here's to an uncomplicated beautiful black dress that did more for my self-esteem than a compliment!' confesses Kajol.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande Jain/Instagram

Ankita Lokhande says, 'Not just a woman in a dress, but a story written in confidence, strength, and light.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia promotes her new show, Do You Wanna Partner.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya Saran looks like spring.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur opts for retro.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur bares her back.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikita Dutta/Instagram

Nikita Dutta channels her inner Audrey Hepburn.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Khosla/Instagram

Divya Khossla looks red hot.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff