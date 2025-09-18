Karishma's Swiss Holiday

Rakul looks like a sunflower... Disha aces New York fashion... Kajol's feelings are getting complicated...
Karishma Tanna enjoys the view at the Buurgenstock resort in Switzerland.
Rakul Singh looks like a sunflower, doesn't she?
Disha Patani celebrates the Calvin Klein Spring 2026 collection in New York.
'Sometimes ur feelings can get complicated but dressing shouldn't be! Here's to an uncomplicated beautiful black dress that did more for my self-esteem than a compliment!' confesses Kajol.
Ankita Lokhande says, 'Not just a woman in a dress, but a story written in confidence, strength, and light.'
Tamannaah Bhatia promotes her new show, Do You Wanna Partner.
Shriya Saran looks like spring.
Amyra Dastur opts for retro.
Avneet Kaur bares her back.
Nikita Dutta channels her inner Audrey Hepburn.
Divya Khossla looks red hot.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff