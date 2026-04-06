Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera Announce Pregnancy

Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera have announced they are expecting their first child, set to arrive in August 2026.

IMAGE: Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera are expecting their first child. Photograph: Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera/Instagram

Key Points Karishma Tanna and husband Varun Bangera are expecting their first child, due in August 2026.

The couple shared the news on Instagram with photographs featuring baby shoes and 'Mom' and 'Dad' caps.

Karishma Tanna recently won the Critics' Best Actress (Web Series) award for Scoop at DPIFF 2024 and Best Lead Actress at Busan Film Festival 2023 for the same role.

Karishma Tanna has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Varun Bangera. The couple revealed the news with a series of photographs on Instagram on Monday morning.

A New Chapter for the Couple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishmma Tanna B (@karishmaktanna)

In the post, Karishma shared a carousel of pictures featuring the couple posing together with baby shoes and wearing caps labelled 'Mom' and 'Dad'.

She captioned the pictures: 'A little Miracle, Our greatest gift- August 2026,' confirming the expected arrival date of their child.

Karishma's beautiful wedding

Karishma Tanna, who recently bagged the Critics' Best Actress (Web Series) award for her journalist role in the web series Scoop at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards (DPIFF) 2024, got married to Varun in 2022.

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff