Kareena Waited 23 Years To Play THIS Role

After playing a character who murders her husband in Jaane Jaan, Kareena Kapoor crosses over to the other side, to play a detective in The Buckingham Murders.

Directed by Hansal Mehta, the thriller premiered at the BFI London Film Festival and Bebo took to social media to share more about the character she had been waiting to play for 23 years.

'Jas Bhamra. Jas was a character I have been waiting to play for the last 23 years, being a huge fan of the detective series genre... watching everything from Karamchand to Helen Mirren in Prime Suspect to Hercule Poirot in Agatha Christie to Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown, I was just dying to be that detective woman,' Kareena writes.

The film marks Kareena's debut production venture.

'On a 25-page synopsis given to me by Hansal and Ekta (Kapoor, Producer), I started reading it at 1 am, and I knew I had found the woman I wanted to be... Ekta, Hansal and I set off on this journey to make a slightly unconventional film, but a film that is with heart, a bit of a smile, and, oh my god, lots of tears...'

'It played at the British Film Institute last night, and as this film starts its journey... in the world of movies... I couldn't be more nervous and excited as an actor and a first-time producer... I feel so odd writing that... but I feel really cool...'

'So giving you all a glimpse of this gem we made... into the world of Jas Bhamra. I do hope Jas hasn't ended her journey yet, because it's been a dream to continue this wonderful yet strong woman whose grief is beyond measure but stronger than she knows.'

The Buckingham Murders releases in theatres on March 22, 2024.