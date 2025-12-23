Kareena, Soha, Saif Get Ready For Xmas

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan along with their children Taimur, Jeh and Innaya decorate the Christmas tree.
Sharing the pictures, Soha writes, 'And Christmas week has officially begun!'
Saif and his niece Innaya decorate the tree.
Soha with her mum and movie legend Sharmila Tagore.
Innaya helps her mom set up the tree as per the Pataudi tradition.
Guess who the Santa is along with Soha and Neha Parulekar.
The girls are ready for gifts from the Santa.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff