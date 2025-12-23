Kareena, Soha, Saif Get Ready For Xmas

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan along with their children Taimur, Jeh and Innaya decorate the Christmas tree.

Sharing the pictures, Soha writes, 'And Christmas week has officially begun!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Saif and his niece Innaya decorate the tree.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha with her mum and movie legend Sharmila Tagore.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Innaya helps her mom set up the tree as per the Pataudi tradition.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Guess who the Santa is along with Soha and Neha Parulekar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

The girls are ready for gifts from the Santa.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff