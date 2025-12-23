HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Kareena, Soha, Saif Get Ready For Xmas

Kareena, Soha, Saif Get Ready For Xmas

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 23, 2025 12:59 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan along with their children Taimur, Jeh and Innaya decorate the Christmas tree.

Sharing the pictures, Soha writes, 'And Christmas week has officially begun!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Saif and his niece Innaya decorate the tree.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha with her mum and movie legend Sharmila Tagore.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Innaya helps her mom set up the tree as per the Pataudi tradition.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Guess who the Santa is along with Soha and Neha Parulekar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

The girls are ready for gifts from the Santa.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Stars Get Into The Christmas Spirit
Stars Get Into The Christmas Spirit
Where Are The Stars Chilling This Winter?
Where Are The Stars Chilling This Winter?
Malaika Sends A Christmas Kiss!
Malaika Sends A Christmas Kiss!
Shine Like These Bollywood Divas On X-Mas
Shine Like These Bollywood Divas On X-Mas
Tara, Sharvari's Christmas Sparkle
Tara, Sharvari's Christmas Sparkle

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

webstory image 2

5 Best Geysers For Cosy Showers This Season

webstory image 3

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

VIDEOS

Gulmarg receives season's first snowfall, tourists elated2:22

Gulmarg receives season's first snowfall, tourists elated

Harnaaz Sandhu Rocks Oversized Coat at Airport0:45

Harnaaz Sandhu Rocks Oversized Coat at Airport

800-year-old Brussels cathedral comes alive with stunning Christmas lights3:22

800-year-old Brussels cathedral comes alive with stunning...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO