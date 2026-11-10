Kareena-Saif, Mira-Shahid's Diwali

Bollywood stars celebrate Diwali with family, festive traditions, puja and plenty of love.

Key Points Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate Diwali with their children.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover perform puja with daughter Devi while Sobhita Dhulipala showcases her rangoli skills.

Kiara Advani, Triptii Dimri and Bhumi Pednekar share heartfelt Diwali wishes and messages of gratitude.

From Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's royal family celebrations to Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's festive moments with their children, celebrities welcomed the festival of lights with traditional rituals, colourful outfits and heartfelt wishes.

Take a look at how the stars celebrated Diwali with their loved ones.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's royal Diwali with sons Taimur and Jeh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra say, 'A little more love, a little more light and a lot to be grateful for Happy Diwali to all of you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram

Mira Rajput celebrates Diwali with Shahid Kapoor and their children Misha and Zain.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan with his wife Natasha Dalal says, 'Spread the light. Aap sabhi ko Happy Diwali.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty with husband Raj Kundra and children Viaan and Samisha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover and their daughter Devi perform puja.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sheetal Massey/Instagram

Sheetal and Vikrant Massey with their son Vardaan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala draws a beautiful rangoli.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tripti Dimri/Instagram

'A Diwali filled with so much laughter..happiness..and a whole lot of love. So grateful for the lovely people who made it all so special. ..My heart is so full.' writes Tripti Dimri

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi S PednekKar/Instagram

'It was a full Dil-wali Diwali. Mann nahi kar raha ke khatam ho, but looking forward to all the blessings the new year is going to bring in. Full of gratitude to be able to be devoted to the divine surrounded by our elders. Be blessed, be kind, stay happy. wishes Bhumi Pednekkar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhagyashree/Instagram

Bhagyashree shares a picture with husband Himalaya Dasani and children Avantika and Abhimanyu and writes, 'Happy Diwali from us to you. Over the years, a tradition kept, close to our hearts,.... a day to celebrate, to fill with joy, to share & to appreciate. Blessing, gratitude and prayers.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Kakkar/Instagram

Neha Kakkar's sweet Diwali with her husband Rohanpreet.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhikka Madan/Instagram

'Favourite time of the year! Happy Diwali everyone!!!,' says Radhikka Madan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan lights diyas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Laxmi Raai/Instagram

Laxmi Raai wishes, 'A heart full of prayers and a home full of light. Blessed, grateful and glowing with divine grace.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff