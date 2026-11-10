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Kareena-Saif, Mira-Shahid's Diwali

By REDIFF MOVIES November 10, 2026 16:45 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Bollywood stars celebrate Diwali with family, festive traditions, puja and plenty of love.

Key Points

  • Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate Diwali with their children.
  • Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover perform puja with daughter Devi while Sobhita Dhulipala showcases her rangoli skills.
  • Kiara Advani, Triptii Dimri and Bhumi Pednekar share heartfelt Diwali wishes and messages of gratitude.

From Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's royal family celebrations to Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's festive moments with their children, celebrities welcomed the festival of lights with traditional rituals, colourful outfits and heartfelt wishes.

Take a look at how the stars celebrated Diwali with their loved ones.

 

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with sons Taimur and Jeh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's royal Diwali with sons Taimur and Jeh.

 

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra say, 'A little more love, a little more light and a lot to be grateful for Happy Diwali to all of you.'

 

Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor and their children Misha and Zain

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram

Mira Rajput celebrates Diwali with Shahid Kapoor and their children Misha and Zain.

 

Varun Dhawan with his wife Natasha Dalal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan with his wife Natasha Dalal says, 'Spread the light. Aap sabhi ko Happy Diwali.'

 

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra with children Viaan and Samisha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty with husband Raj Kundra and children Viaan and Samisha.

 

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover and their daughter Devi perform puja.

 

Sheetal and Vikrant Massey with son Vardaan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sheetal Massey/Instagram

Sheetal and Vikrant Massey with their son Vardaan.

 

Sobhita Dhulipala

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala draws a beautiful rangoli.

 

Tripti Dimri

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tripti Dimri/Instagram

'A Diwali filled with so much laughter..happiness..and a whole lot of love. So grateful for the lovely people who made it all so special. ..My heart is so full.' writes Tripti Dimri

 

Bhumi Pednekkar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi S PednekKar/Instagram

'It was a full Dil-wali Diwali. Mann nahi kar raha ke khatam ho, but looking forward to all the blessings the new year is going to bring in. Full of gratitude to be able to be devoted to the divine surrounded by our elders. Be blessed, be kind, stay happy. wishes Bhumi Pednekkar.

 

Bhagyashree, Himalaya Dasani with children Avantika and Abhimanyu

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhagyashree/Instagram

Bhagyashree shares a picture with husband Himalaya Dasani and children Avantika and Abhimanyu and writes, 'Happy Diwali from us to you. Over the years, a tradition kept, close to our hearts,.... a day to celebrate, to fill with joy, to share & to appreciate. Blessing, gratitude and prayers.'

 

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Kakkar/Instagram

Neha Kakkar's sweet Diwali with her husband Rohanpreet.

 

Radhikka Madan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhikka Madan/Instagram

'Favourite time of the year! Happy Diwali everyone!!!,' says Radhikka Madan.

 

Sonal Chauhan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan lights diyas.

 

Laxmi Raai

Photograph: Kind courtesy Laxmi Raai/Instagram

Laxmi Raai wishes, 'A heart full of prayers and a home full of light. Blessed, grateful and glowing with divine grace.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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Kareena KapoorSaif Ali KhanDil-waliShahid KapoorKiara Advani

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