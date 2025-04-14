HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kareena-Prithviraj Sign Up For A Crime Thriller

Source: PTI
April 14, 2025 15:31 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran have signed up a new film to be directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Titled Daayra, the film taps into the pulse of the people as it confronts the topical and diabolical realities unfolding in society today. This crime thriller explores the age-old paradox of crime, punishment, and justice, according to a press release by the makers.

'As I celebrate 25 incredible years in Hindi cinema, I'm thrilled to announce my next film,Daayra, with the incredible Meghna Gulzar in the director's chair. I've long admired her work, from Talvar to Raazi, and to be directed by her is a dream come true. The opportunity to collaborate with the talented Prithviraj is also a highlight, and I'm drawn to the film's bold, thought-provoking narrative,' Kareena said in a statement.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Sukumaran, who last directed and starred in the Malayalam film L2: Empuran, said, 'When the script was narrated to me, I knew I had to do this. I was thoroughly absorbed by my character and what he brings to the table as the story progresses. It is layered and will definitely connect with the masses.'

The film is co-written by Meghna Gulzar, Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani.

Meghna said the film is a story that will compel one to 'reflect on the society we live in and its institutions that pilot us'.

The film is currently in pre-production stage.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Source: PTI
Exclusive! Why Meghna Gulzar made Talvar
Why Meghna Gulzar renamed Raazi
How Meghna Picked Vicky For Sam Bahadur
'There was no doubt Vicky will deliver'
I don't disregard my father: Meghna
