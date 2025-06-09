Kareena Parties Hard With Sonam

Sonam Kapoor brought in her 40th birthday with a grand party on Sunday evening at her parents Sunita and Anil Kapoor's home, and invited her friends over.

Kareena Kapoor struck a deep bond with Sonam ever since they starred in their 2018 film, Veere Di Wedding.

Karisma Kapoor.

Bhumi Pednekar's Lora Piana purse grabbed everyone's attention; it costs 6200 pounds (or Rs 531,259.40 at today's exchange rate).

Khushi Kapoor.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor returns from Amsterdam just in time to celebrate Sonam's birthday; Arjun turns 40 on June 26.

Arjun was holidaying with sister Anshula Kapoor.

Maheep Kapoor.

Jahaan Kapoor, Sonam's youngest cousin.

Swara Bhasker also starred in Veere Di Wedding and struck a deep bond with Sonam.

Aditya Thackeray puts in an appearance.

Karan Johar and Aarti Shetty.

Masaba Gupta with husband Satyadeep Mishra.

Mohit Marwah, Sonam's cousin, and his wife Antara Motiwala.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff