HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Kareena Parties Hard With Sonam

Kareena Parties Hard With Sonam

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 09, 2025 11:12 IST

x

Sonam Kapoor brought in her 40th birthday with a grand party on Sunday evening at her parents Sunita and Anil Kapoor's home, and invited her friends over.

Kareena Kapoor struck a deep bond with Sonam ever since they starred in their 2018 film, Veere Di Wedding.

 

Karisma Kapoor.

 

Bhumi Pednekar's Lora Piana purse grabbed everyone's attention; it costs 6200 pounds (or Rs 531,259.40 at today's exchange rate).

 

Khushi Kapoor.

 

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

 

Arjun Kapoor returns from Amsterdam just in time to celebrate Sonam's birthday; Arjun turns 40 on June 26.

 

Arjun was holidaying with sister Anshula Kapoor.

 

Maheep Kapoor.

 

Jahaan Kapoor, Sonam's youngest cousin.

 

Swara Bhasker also starred in Veere Di Wedding and struck a deep bond with Sonam.

 

Aditya Thackeray puts in an appearance.

 

Karan Johar and Aarti Shetty.

 

Masaba Gupta with husband Satyadeep Mishra.

 

Mohit Marwah, Sonam's cousin, and his wife Antara Motiwala.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sonam Kapoor: I am very romantic in real life
Sonam Kapoor: I am very romantic in real life
A Peek Into Sonam's Life
A Peek Into Sonam's Life
Sonam's Fun Vacation With Vayu
Sonam's Fun Vacation With Vayu
Sonam Kapoor: Style Over Substance?
Sonam Kapoor: Style Over Substance?
Sonam Kapoor: My father deserves more than what he has achieved
Sonam Kapoor: My father deserves more than what he has achieved

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Smart Food Safety Tips To Prevent Sickness

webstory image 2

8 Rose Syrup Recipes To Sweeten Your Day

webstory image 3

Why Your Grandmother Was Right About Ajwain

VIDEOS

Sharvari Wagh's super-hot look deserves your attention1:15

Sharvari Wagh's super-hot look deserves your attention

World leaders arrive in France for UN summit on ocean threats1:18

World leaders arrive in France for UN summit on ocean...

Amit Shah offers prayers at Madurai's Meenakshi Amman Temple1:12

Amit Shah offers prayers at Madurai's Meenakshi Amman Temple

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD