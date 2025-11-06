HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kareena, Neha, Nimrat Visit Gurdwaras

Kareena, Neha, Nimrat Visit Gurdwaras

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 06, 2025 12:51 IST

Film folk offered a special prayer on Guru Nanak Jayanti, visiting gurdwaras.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan at a gurdwara in Mumbai.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Angad Bedi was at the gurdwara too, as he offers some prasad.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia was there too, but stayed out of the pictures. She captures her day on her Instagram Story.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur at a Mumbai gurdwara: 'Happy Gurpurab from me and my loved ones to you all... Guru saahb sab te mehr karan. Naam japo, kirat karo, wand chhako.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

'With the emergence of the Guru Nanak, the mist cleared and the light scattered all around. As if at the sun rise the stars disappeared and the darkness dispelled. Happy Gurupurab saareyan nu,' says Sonal Chauhan who recently shot a film Shera in Punjab.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

Rajkummar Rao offers a prayer at the Golden Temple.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill at a gurdwara.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh wishes us all on the special day.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

'आप सभी को गुरु नानक देव जी की जयंती की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं एवं बधाई! Happy Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti to all,' wishes Anupam Kher.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
