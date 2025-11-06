Kareena, Neha, Nimrat Visit Gurdwaras

Film folk offered a special prayer on Guru Nanak Jayanti, visiting gurdwaras.
Kareena Kapoor Khan at a gurdwara in Mumbai.
Angad Bedi was at the gurdwara too, as he offers some prasad.
Neha Dhupia was there too, but stayed out of the pictures. She captures her day on her Instagram Story.
Nimrat Kaur at a Mumbai gurdwara: 'Happy Gurpurab from me and my loved ones to you all... Guru saahb sab te mehr karan. Naam japo, kirat karo, wand chhako.'
'With the emergence of the Guru Nanak, the mist cleared and the light scattered all around. As if at the sun rise the stars disappeared and the darkness dispelled. Happy Gurupurab saareyan nu,' says Sonal Chauhan who recently shot a film Shera in Punjab.
Rajkummar Rao offers a prayer at the Golden Temple.
Shehnaaz Gill at a gurdwara.
Diljit Dosanjh wishes us all on the special day.
'आप सभी को गुरु नानक देव जी की जयंती की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं एवं बधाई! Happy Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti to all,' wishes Anupam Kher.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff