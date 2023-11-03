Kareena-Karisma At Shah Rukh's Birthday Bash

Kareena Kapoor looking stunning at her Ra.One co-star Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday party on November 2.
She posted pictures with sister Karisma and BFF Amrita Arora, and wrote, 'And badshah we are ready for you.'
Karisma is 'all set to dance the night away.'
Kareena shares a picture of the girl squad and writes, 'Celebrating cinema...the badshah himself and my dear Pooja'.
Shah Rukh's long-time manager Pooja Dadlani also celebrates her birthday on November 2.
Karisma shares a picture with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen, Kareena and Navya Nanda.
Tour and concert organiser Fauzia Adeel Butt, who is the CEO of FAB Entertainment, shared a lot of pictures from the party too.
Here she is seen with Alia and Shaheen.
SRK's lucky mascot Deepika Padukone with husband Ranveer Singh.
Jawan Director Atlee mingles with the Bollywood crowd.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a guest too!
Dunki Director Rajkumar Hirani with his wife Manjeet.