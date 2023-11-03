News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kareena-Karisma At Shah Rukh's Birthday Bash

Kareena-Karisma At Shah Rukh's Birthday Bash

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 03, 2023 15:29 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor looking stunning at her Ra.One co-star Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday party on November 2.

She posted pictures with sister Karisma and BFF Amrita Arora, and wrote, 'And badshah we are ready for you.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma is 'all set to dance the night away.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena shares a picture of the girl squad and writes, 'Celebrating cinema...the badshah himself and my dear Pooja'.

Shah Rukh's long-time manager Pooja Dadlani also celebrates her birthday on November 2.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma shares a picture with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen, Kareena and Navya Nanda.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fauzia Adeel Butt/Instagram

Tour and concert organiser Fauzia Adeel Butt, who is the CEO of FAB Entertainment, shared a lot of pictures from the party too.

Here she is seen with Alia and Shaheen.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fauzia Adeel Butt/Instagram

SRK's lucky mascot Deepika Padukone with husband Ranveer Singh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fauzia Adeel Butt/Instagram

Jawan Director Atlee mingles with the Bollywood crowd.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fauzia Adeel Butt/Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a guest too!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fauzia Adeel Butt/Instagram

Dunki Director Rajkumar Hirani with his wife Manjeet.

REDIFF MOVIES
