Kareena Kapoor Steals the Show

Kareena Kapoor Steals the Show

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 30, 2024 08:06 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor attends a Bvlgari event in style.

Sharing the pictures Bebo wrote, 'Delighted to be a part of @bvlgari as a friend of the brand for the iconic launch of the high-end #BvlgariAllegra and #LeGemme. Thank you @bvlgari for an incredibly indulging sensorial afternoon. Let's toast to their high-end collection launch!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Kareena wore a off-shoulder, blingy gown with a plunging neckline from Vivienne Westwood's Spring/Summer 1998 Tied to the Mast Collection.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Her glowy makeup was done by Savleen Kaur Manchanda.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

On Wednesday morning Kareena flew to Italy for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding bash aboard a cruise that will sail across Italy and France.

REDIFF MOVIES
