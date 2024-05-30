Kareena Kapoor Steals the Show

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor attends a Bvlgari event in style.

Sharing the pictures Bebo wrote, 'Delighted to be a part of @bvlgari as a friend of the brand for the iconic launch of the high-end #BvlgariAllegra and #LeGemme. Thank you @bvlgari for an incredibly indulging sensorial afternoon. Let's toast to their high-end collection launch!'

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Kareena wore a off-shoulder, blingy gown with a plunging neckline from Vivienne Westwood's Spring/Summer 1998 Tied to the Mast Collection.

Her glowy makeup was done by Savleen Kaur Manchanda.

On Wednesday morning Kareena flew to Italy for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding bash aboard a cruise that will sail across Italy and France.