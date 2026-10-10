Kareena Kapoor Khan Teams Up With Lando Norris

Kareena Kapoor Khan continues to be one of India's most prominent brand and pop-culture icons.

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan with F1 driver Lando Norris during Google Android's special 'Tea Brake' promotional crossover campaign. Photograph: Kind courtesy googleindia/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan has teamed up with reigning Formula 1 World Champion Lando Norris for an upcoming global collaboration.

The partnership was teased after Kareena posted a mystery picture featuring an F1 helmet on her social media, which sources later confirmed was part of a major joint project.

This brings together two massive names from the global entertainment industry and motorsport world.

Key Points Kareena Kapoor Khan has teamed up with Formula 1 World Champion Lando Norris for an upcoming global collaboration.

The partnership was teased after Kareena shared a mystery picture featuring an F1 helmet on social media.

Norris secured his maiden Formula 1 World Championship at the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Details about the campaign and its exact nature remain under wraps. An official global announcement is expected soon.

Kareena previously made headlines for her stylish appearances trackside at the Monaco Grand Prix.

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor, McLaren had posted 'The newest member of the Papaya Family'. Photograph: Kind courtesy McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team/mclarenf1/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor's Global F1 Partnership

Kareena continues to be one of India's most prominent brand and pop-culture icons.

She is collaborating alongside McLaren driver Lando Norris, who secured his maiden F1 World Championship at the conclusion of the 2025 season.

IMAGE: McLaren F1's driver Lando Norris. Photograph: practice Caroline Chia/Reuters

Lando Norris Formula 1 Champion

While specific details and the exact nature of the campaign are currently being kept under wraps, an official global announcement is expected very soon.

This isn't Kareena's first brush with Formula 1; she previously made headlines for her stylish appearances trackside at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff